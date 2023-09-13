Free Fire MAX codes for September 13: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 09:18 am 2 min read

The redeem codes are time-sensitive (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the most popular battle royale games, provides a wide range of rewards on a daily basis. The game's developers release new redeem codes every day that provide free access to exciting in-game items, including free skins, weapons, costumes, and diamonds. Players must be quick to redeem the codes as they are time-sensitive and are valid for only 12-18 hours after they are released.

Here are the codes for today

To claim exciting rewards and enhance your gameplay experience, be sure to redeem your codes as soon as possible. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. FF7M-J31C-XKRG, FFPO-8BS5-JW2D, PJNF-5CQB-AJLK, F7AC-2YXE-6RF2. FHLO-YFDH-E34G, XGW4-FNK7-ATON, 67IB-BMSL-7AK8G, FEIC-JGW9-NKYT. KEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, FVRT-NJ45-IT8U, F4BH-K6LY-OU9I, F767-T1BE-456Y. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Redeeming Free Fire MAX's codes is simple. First, visit the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your game account using your Google, X, Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK account. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button. Rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

