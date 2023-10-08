Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Claim exclusive items today

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Claim exclusive items today

By Akash Pandey 10:07 am Oct 08, 202310:07 am

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX players, get ready to grab exclusive in-game items with redeem codes for Sunday (October 8). The list of active codes is refreshed daily. Also, they are valid for a limited duration, so make sure to redeem them early. Players who claim these codes will score free in-game goodies, which will help improve the gameplay experience during combat.

2/4

Unlock exclusive weapons, rewards, characters

Unlock exclusive weapons, rewards, and characters with the latest redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX. The special items are exclusive to gamers signed in using their registered email IDs. New players must make sure to create their accounts on the game's platform to claim the daily active codes. The rewards can give you an edge during gameplay in this thrilling battle royale game.

3/4

Check out codes for October 8

The Garena Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday (October 8) are listed below: FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH, FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM, FKLIUYTAQERDF3V, FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM, FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF, FR5TLYOIUJMK876, FG7TY6H6YHR565H FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY, F6T5AR4ED82FVG3, FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM, FUKT78KITQRE4D3 FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT, FGBNHRJKTINYKHM, FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0, FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q F5TRE23C4FVRBJV

4/4

How to claim redeem codes?

To redeem the codes for Garena Free Fire MAX, head over to the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in with your registered account. Once logged in, enter the redeem code in the designated field and hit "Confirm." If successful, your exclusive items will appear in your in-game inventory. Do note, that some codes might have server restrictions.