Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22

Technology 2 min read

By Akash Pandey 10:15 am Oct 22, 202310:15 am

Players should promptly seize the opportunity to redeem codes (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a fresh batch of redemption codes that grant players the opportunity to acquire complimentary rewards such as gifts, weaponry, skins, characters, and more. These valuable items can significantly boost their chances of success in challenging game levels. It is essential to remember that each code is single-use and becomes ineffective once it expires. Typically, they remain active for a duration of 12-18 hours. So, it's important to promptly redeem them to maximize your benefits.

Check out the codes for today

The codes for Sunday (October 22) are now available. If a player misses out today, they will have to wait for a new list to come out. FREEAV11QT6023, FIRE459MM3X440, NEWYESK87TR4R, FREEC5RA2423T8Z FH56E1BI892023, FH56E1BI892023, FIREE451KQ2023, FADDHR6YYHR56YCV FRBNFUJT67UJTFVE, FTY7UYHJRY76QUYB, FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T, FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK, FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF, FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63, MAXREDEE50023 FREEC5RA2423T8Z, FNCXJYHJ6T7URQED, F2UJT78KI7YIH8CR, FXDCSVBWJI4U78YH F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH, FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ, FKMBVKIU7Y86T5RF, FIRERTF65TVB7RUH FYJHUY4H5BG06NYH, FMKOUYJ655T0TDEB, FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

Here's how to unlock in-game items

In order to redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, players should first visit the official rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using their account credentials. Once logged in, they must enter the redemption code into the specified field and click the "Confirm" button. Provided the code is valid and still active, they can expect to find the rewards credited to their account within 24 hours. It's important for players to stay vigilant for any new codes.