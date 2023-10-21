iQOO 12 launching next month: Check rumored specifications, features



By Akash Pandey 11:37 pm Oct 21, 2023

The iQOO 12 will likely boot Android 14 (Representative image)

iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its latest iQOO 12 flagship smartphone series next month. The iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro are expected to debut in the Chinese market on November 7. Now, an exclusive image of the forthcoming iQOO 12 has surfaced on Weibo, revealing its rear design. That being said, past rumors have already revealed its major specifications. Tipster Digital Chat Station has also revealed the device's colorways. Here's everything to know about the smartphone.

To be available in glass, leather back trims

The leaked photo of the iQOO 12 displays a prominent camera module, while renowned tipster Digital Chat Station has disclosed that the device will come in white and black glass editions, besides a red vegan leather alternative. Based on earlier leaks, the smartphone is likely to boast an AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader.

Telephoto lens with OIS is expected

The iQOO 12 is rumored to feature a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.28-inch OmniVision OV50H sensor and OIS, a 64MP telephoto lens with the OmniVision OV64B sensor and OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens utilizing Samsung's JN1 sensor.

Qualcomm's upcoming flagship SoC to power phone

The iQOO 12 is likely to run on Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, set to be officially announced next week. A recent certification has unveiled that the iQOO 12 will be equipped with a 4,880mAh battery, supporting 120W fast wired charging. Given these features and specs, it is emerging as a highly awaited contender in the smartphone arena.