Google sues scammers spreading malware in name of Bard

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Google sues scammers spreading malware in name of Bard

By Sanjana Shankar 05:50 pm Nov 13, 202305:50 pm

The suspected scammers are said to be based in Vietnam

Google has filed a lawsuit in California, targeting scammers who exploit the hype surrounding its generative AI tool, Google Bard, to trick individuals into downloading malicious software. The tech giant claims that these scammers, suspected to be based in Vietnam, have set up social media pages and published ads encouraging users to "download" Bard, reports The Verge. However, the supposed download actually contains malware designed to steal social media login information.

2/3

Scammers used Facebook posts to spread malware

Per the lawsuit, the defendants are three unidentified persons who falsely advertise the availability of "the latest version" of Google Bard for download. The fraudsters "are not affiliated with Google in any way, though they pretend to be," says the lawsuit. "They have used Google trademarks, including Google, Google AI, and Bard to lure unsuspecting victims into downloading malware onto their computers." The legal document also discloses that the scammers have specifically employed sponsored Facebook posts to spread the malware.

3/3

Users were misled into thinking Bard was a paid service

This situation underscores how the curiosity surrounding emerging technologies can be manipulated against individuals who may not fully understand their workings. In this case, the scammers suggest that Bard is a paid service when in reality it can be accessed for free. Per The Verge, Google has submitted about "300 takedown requests in relation to these scammers," but wants to prevent scammers from setting up more in the future and "wants them to be disabled with US domain registrars."