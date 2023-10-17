Pixel 8 Pro users report issues with always-on display mode

By Akash Pandey 07:24 pm Oct 17, 2023

Google is yet to respond to the tinted display problem (Photo credit: Google)

Google Pixel 8 Pro is making waves with its stellar performance and cutting-edge AI integration. However, some users have noticed an issue with the device's always-on display. According to an array of Reddit posts, a small section of the screen, usually on the side or top, shows text in pink and yellow shades. This problem is more visible in dimly lit settings and doesn't impact the entire screen.

Issue found on stable software release

The colorful text glitch has been spotted on both the software release of the Pixel 8 Pro and the Android 14 QPR1 Beta. Whether it's a software or hardware issue, is too soon to say for sure. If it's a software bug, an update could potentially fix the problem, but we'll have to wait and see if that's the case.

No reports of Pixel 8 being affected

Interestingly, there haven't been any reports of the tinted screen affecting the smaller Google Pixel 8 model, which makes us believe that the issue is exclusive to the higher-end Pixel 8 Pro. Users who encounter this problem are encouraged to share their experiences on online forums to help figure out if it's a widespread issue or just a few isolated cases.

Previous Pixel models still wrestling with display-related challenges

This isn't the first time Google's Pixel devices have faced display-related hurdles. The previous Pixel 7 Pro model had users reporting screen flickering, unsightly green tints, and vertical columns of white or yellow light. Despite replacements and software updates, these issues continue to plague some users, leading to frustration among those who invested in the high-end smartphone.