AI can now generate entire phishing websites in 30 seconds

Cybercriminals are now using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create phishing websites at an alarming speed, sometimes in as little as 30 seconds. The revelation comes from a report by identity and access management firm Okta. In a report shared with Axios, Okta revealed that hackers were using v0, a generative AI website builder developed by Vercel, to create fake login pages for their malicious activities.

Emerging risk Use of AI to generate fake login page for Okta Okta's report marks the first instance of AI being used to generate not just phishing messages but also the websites hosting them. One such site was a near-exact replica of Okta's own sign-in portal, raising concerns over user credential theft and unauthorized access to sensitive company systems. If successful, these attacks could have resulted in major breaches across corporate networks.

Tool misuse How the attackers did it The v0 tool enables anyone to create websites using simple natural-language prompts. Okta researchers demonstrated that a realistic phishing site could be created by simply instructing v0 to "build a copy of the website login.okta.com." Further investigation uncovered similar phishing pages targeting Microsoft 365 and cryptocurrency platforms, all hosted on Vercel's infrastructure.

Company action What did Okta find? Though Okta has not confirmed if any credentials were stolen, the company found that attackers quickly created new phishing sites for other tech services during its investigation. In response, Vercel has taken down the fraudulent websites and is working with Okta to implement abuse-reporting mechanisms on the v0 platform. Ty Sbano, Vercel's Chief Information Security Officer, acknowledged that "like any powerful tool," v0 can be misused.

Security concerns Defenders can't keep up with attackers Experts have long warned that generative AI could enable less technically skilled attackers to launch convincing phishing campaigns at scale. Brett Winterford, VP of Threat Intelligence at Okta, warned that defenders can't keep up with attackers simply by making small improvements. He emphasized the need to rethink our approach as "bad actors are evolving faster than traditional security systems can keep up."