Don't be surprised when Meta's chatbot texts first, recalls conversations

Meta is developing custom AI chatbots that can send users unprompted messages and follow up on past conversations. The initiative, codenamed "Project Omni," is being carried out with the help of contractors at data labeling firm Alignerr. The main goal of this training project is to boost user engagement and retention on Meta's AI Studio platform by providing value through these proactive interactions.

Platform launch AI Studio lets users create custom chatbots AI Studio, launched in summer 2024, is a no-code platform where users can create custom chatbots and digital personas with distinct personalities and memories. The proactive feature is specifically designed for bots created on this platform, which can be accessed separately or through Instagram. This move aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's vision of using AI to combat the "loneliness epidemic."

Engagement strategy How the follow-up messages will look The proactive messages from the bots are meant to keep conversations going and provide a more engaging experience for users on Meta's platforms. For instance, one of the personas created during training, "The Maestro of Movie Magic," would send a message like: "I hope you're having a harmonious day! I wanted to check in and see if you've discovered any new favorite soundtracks or composers recently."

Interaction guidelines AI won't spam users with messages Meta has clarified that the AI will only send a follow-up message after a user starts a conversation. If there's no response to that first follow-up, the bot won't keep messaging. The window for any follow-up message is limited to 14 days after the initial user message. To qualify for proactive follow-ups, users must have sent at least five messages to their chatbot in the last 14 days.