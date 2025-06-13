Born in 1997 to Chinese immigrant physicist parents, Wang, who dropped out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) after his freshman year, co-founded Scale AI with Lucy Guo in 2016.

The company was launched through Y Combinator, a prominent Silicon Valley start-up incubator.

Despite his early exit from college, Wang's vision for Scale AI was expansive.

He wanted the company to "power any human-powered process for any company," he told Y Combinator's blog in 2016.