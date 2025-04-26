Why Meta has been fined $220M in Nigeria
What's the story
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, has lost its appeal against a $220 million fine imposed by Nigeria.
The ruling was given by the competition and consumer protection tribunal in the country.
The penalty was first imposed in 2023, by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), for multiple data violations found during a joint investigation with the Nigerian Data Protection Commission.
Extras
Additional costs and allegations against the company
Along with the $220 million fine, Meta has also been directed to pay an additional $35,000 to cover FCCPC's investigation costs.
FCCPC Spokesperson Ondaje Ijagwu said the tribunal found Meta guilty of multiple unlawful practices.
These included unauthorized sharing of Nigerian data, discriminatory data handling, and abuse of market dominance.
The commission argued these actions violated Nigeria's consumer protection and data privacy laws.
Compliance deadline
Meta's response and global regulatory challenges
Despite denying any wrongdoing, and expressing disagreement with both the ruling and penalties imposed, Meta must comply with the tribunal's decision by the end of June.
This ruling adds to Meta's growing list of global regulatory issues.
The company is also facing a $200 million fine from the European Union over its controversial "pay or consent" data model on Facebook and Instagram, which regulators say violates EU data privacy rules.
Information
Nigeria is one of Meta's biggest markets in Africa
As of March this year, Nigeria remains one of Meta's largest markets in the African continent. Its platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram dominate online communication in the country.