What's the story

Anant Ambani has been appointed as the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a five-year term beginning May 1, 2025.

The decision was taken by RIL's Board of Directors on Friday and is viewed as part of the succession planning strategy at India's largest conglomerate.

Currently a Non-Executive Director, Anant will now assume executive responsibilities within RIL's leadership team.