Anant Ambani appointed executive director at Reliance Industries
What's the story
Anant Ambani has been appointed as the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a five-year term beginning May 1, 2025.
The decision was taken by RIL's Board of Directors on Friday and is viewed as part of the succession planning strategy at India's largest conglomerate.
Currently a Non-Executive Director, Anant will now assume executive responsibilities within RIL's leadership team.
Environmental initiatives
Ambani's focus on energy and sustainability
Notably, Ambani has been working on RIL's energy and sustainability initiatives. His work is in line with the company's aim to become a net-zero carbon company by 2035.
The plans involve ramping up production of clean fuels and materials, advancing carbon capture technologies, circular materials, and crude-to-chemicals conversion.
Career journey
Ambani's board memberships and educational background
Ambani has been on the boards of several RIL subsidiaries since 2020.
He has been on the Board of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022, and Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited since June 2021.
He also joined Reliance Foundation's board in September 2022.
A Brown University graduate, Anant now assumes his new role at RIL pending shareholder approval.
Family dynamics
First among siblings to be appointed as ED at RIL
Notably, Anant is the first of the Ambani siblings to be appointed as an Executive Director at Reliance Industries.
His brother Akash Ambani has been serving as chairman of Jio Infocomm, Reliance's telecom unit since 2022, while their sister Isha Ambani Piramal leads Reliance's retail business.
When Anant was appointed to RIL's board in 2023, domestic advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) advised shareholders against it as his age didn't align with their internal voting guidelines.