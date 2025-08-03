Gadkari lays foundation for projects worth ₹5,233cr in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 29 National Highway (NH) projects in Andhra Pradesh . The projects, which span 272km, have been undertaken at an investment of over ₹5,233 crore. The launch event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other prominent leaders, including MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma.

Infrastructure impact Projects to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce transportation costs Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said these projects are aimed at "removing accident-prone black spots and railway crossings." He added that they will also reduce transportation costs and improve last-mile connectivity. The minister highlighted a significant reduction in India's logistics cost due to improved road infrastructure, from 16% to 10%. This is expected to double exports and boost employment opportunities across the country.

Road enhancements Major upgrades on NH-71 Madanapalle-Pileru stretch The NH-71 stretch from Madanapalle to Pileru has been upgraded into a 4-lane corridor at a cost of ₹1,994 crore. The upgrade includes several flyovers, bridges, and underpasses. Similarly, the Kurnool to Mandlem section of NH-340C has been upgraded into a 4-lane road with paved shoulders at a cost of ₹858 crore. This stretch features viaducts and local underpasses for improved connectivity.