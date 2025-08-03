Gadkari lays foundation for projects worth ₹5,233cr in Andhra Pradesh
What's the story
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 29 National Highway (NH) projects in Andhra Pradesh. The projects, which span 272km, have been undertaken at an investment of over ₹5,233 crore. The launch event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other prominent leaders, including MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma.
Infrastructure impact
Projects to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce transportation costs
Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said these projects are aimed at "removing accident-prone black spots and railway crossings." He added that they will also reduce transportation costs and improve last-mile connectivity. The minister highlighted a significant reduction in India's logistics cost due to improved road infrastructure, from 16% to 10%. This is expected to double exports and boost employment opportunities across the country.
Road enhancements
Major upgrades on NH-71 Madanapalle-Pileru stretch
The NH-71 stretch from Madanapalle to Pileru has been upgraded into a 4-lane corridor at a cost of ₹1,994 crore. The upgrade includes several flyovers, bridges, and underpasses. Similarly, the Kurnool to Mandlem section of NH-340C has been upgraded into a 4-lane road with paved shoulders at a cost of ₹858 crore. This stretch features viaducts and local underpasses for improved connectivity.
Future plans
Foundation stones laid for 27 more projects
In addition to the inaugurated projects, foundation stones have been laid for 27 more projects. These projects are aimed at improving access to religious sites and tourist destinations across Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming developments will also ensure seamless links with economic hubs such as Sri City, Krishnapatnam Port, and Tirupati airport.