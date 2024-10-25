Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government is planning to use AI to penalize traffic violations and modernize toll collection.

They're also partnering with the private sector to develop tech solutions for road safety, with a dedicated committee evaluating proposals.

The move comes in response to the country's alarming road safety statistics, with accidents costing nearly 3% of the nation's GDP.

Government to collaborate with private sector for road safety

Soon, AI will penalize your traffic violations

By Mudit Dube 09:50 am Oct 25, 202409:50 am

What's the story India's Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced that the government plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to detect traffic violations. He made the announcement while addressing the 12th Traffic InfraTech Expo. The minister highlighted that these innovative methods will ensure that the violators are penalized accurately.

Toll upgrades

Gadkari outlines plans for toll collection improvements

Gadkari also spoke about plans to modernize toll collection methods, including the use of satellite toll systems. He believes these advancements will improve efficiency and transparency in toll collection. The minister emphasized that road safety can only be achieved with a combination of advanced engineering solutions, strict law enforcement, and adoption of state-of-the-art technologies like AI.

Private partnership

The government also plans to involve experts from the private sector to develop technological solutions to improve road safety. Gadkari said, "A dedicated expert committee will evaluate proposals from start-ups and industry leaders, ensuring that the best ideas are implemented." The committee is expected to complete its evaluations in three months, hoping for quick improvements in this sector.

Quality assurance

Gadkari emphasizes commitment to high standards in surveillance technology

Gadkari reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining high standards, especially when it comes to surveillance technology like cameras. He assured that quality and standards will not be compromised, irrespective of whether solutions come from large or small companies. The minister also encouraged small firms with innovative technologies to participate in government tenders, emphasizing cost-effectiveness without exploitation as a key factor.

Collective action

Road safety issues in India: A call for collective action

Gadkari emphasized the shocking road safety numbers in India, where nearly five lakh accidents take place every year. He said more than half of these casualties are people aged between 18 and 36 years. The economic cost of these accidents is pegged at nearly 3% of the country's GDP. To tackle this problem, he urged all stakeholders—government, private sector, and start-ups—to unite.