Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation resumes on Day 8

By Riya Baibhawi 07:11 pm Nov 19, 202307:11 pm

41 workers have been trapped in the rubble

Efforts to free 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi resumed on Sunday, with rescue teams inserting a six-inch-diameter pipe inside the rubble. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the site to oversee the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue efforts to reach the trapped workers have been halted since Friday due to a technical glitch in a drilling machine.

Why does this story matter?

On November 12, a portion of the 4.5km Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project, collapsed. The accident left 41 workers trapped in rubble. Most of them were migrants. As the rescue continues, an expert associated with the project has cautioned about the possibility of additional collapses in the area. While the initial span of rubble was 40m, subsequent landslides have extended the debris to as much as 70m.

Watch: Gadkari, CM Dhami reach tunnel collapse site

Workers could be rescued in next 2 days: Gadkari

In an update, Gadkari announced that multiple machines, including two auger machines, are being utilized for the rescue mission. He stated, "If the auger machine works properly, we will be able to reach them (victims) in the next 2-2.5 days." Gadkari also noted that he held a two-hour meeting with relevant officials and that six alternative strategies are being explored with various government agencies participating in the rescue efforts.

Trapped workers provided with essential supplies

Secretary of the Ministry of Road and Transport Anurag Jain disclosed that water and electricity are available in the tunnel. Based on medical advice, trapped workers are receiving Vitamin B, Vitamin C, and anti-depressants due to the absence of sunlight. These supplies are delivered through a four-inch wall, which is also utilized for sending food. "These people have been working in the tunnel for a long time... It will take some time, but we'll eventually get them out," he said.

5 plans simultaneously executed to reach trapped workers

Officials from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and experts at the site agreed to simultaneously work on five plans to reach the trapped workers, former advisor to the PM Bhaskar Khulbe said. These strategies involve drilling from end to end on both Silkyara and Barkot sides, vertical drilling from above, and perpendicular drilling. Work on a vertical track to support drilling from the top began early Saturday.