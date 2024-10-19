Summarize Simplifying... In short Penguin Random House is stepping up its copyright game to protect authors from AI exploitation.

The publishing giant has revised its rules to shield against data mining, aligning with a recent European Parliament directive.

Meanwhile, other publishers like Wiley and Oxford University Press are embracing AI, highlighting the industry's ongoing debate on balancing copyright protection and tech advancement.

The publisher is defending the intellectual property rights of its authors

Penguin Random House revises copyright rules, safeguarding authors from AI

What's the story Penguin Random House, a top book publishing firm, has updated its copyright rules to safeguard its authors' works from possible abuse by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. According to The Bookseller, the company has modified the copyright page in all its books to explicitly ban the use of any content for training AI systems. The new clause reads: "No part of this book may be used or reproduced in any manner for the purpose of training artificial intelligence technologies or systems."

Data protection

New copyright clause safeguards against data mining

The revised copyright page also features a clause that protects against data mining. It says Penguin Random House "expressly reserves [the titles] from the text and data mining exception." This amendment is in line with a recent European Parliament directive on exceptions and ownership related to text and data mining. The move is viewed as part of a wider effort by publishers to safeguard their intellectual property rights amid advancing AI technologies.

IP defense

Penguin Random House's stance on copyright protection

In August, Penguin Random House had released a statement reiterating its commitment to defending the intellectual property rights of its authors and artists. The company had said it would "vigorously defend the intellectual property that belongs to our authors and artists." This position highlights the publisher's commitment to ensuring that its authors' works are not misused or exploited by AI technologies without proper authorization.

Industry response

Other publishers' approaches to AI and copyright

While Penguin Random House has taken a hardline stance against using its content for AI training, not all publishers feel the same way. Academic publishers such as Wiley, Oxford University Press, and Taylor & Francis have already signed agreements for AI training. These contrasting approaches underscore the ongoing debate in the publishing industry on how to best balance copyright protection with technological advancement.

Information

Penguin not the only one to act against AI

Penguin Random House is the latest publisher to push back against AI encroachment. Earlier this week, The New York Times sent a cease and desist letter to AI start-up Perplexity, demanding it stop using its articles to generate responses for its model.