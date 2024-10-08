Summarize Simplifying... In short AskPurpleFlame, India's first AI for people with learning disabilities, is a voice-enabled platform offering resources and support in English and Hindi.

The platform, consulted by over 100,000 teachers and policymakers, is a significant step towards inclusive education and mental health support in India.

Meet AskPurpleFlame, India's first AI for people with learning disabilities

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Oct 08, 202405:20 pm

What's the story CoRover and ChangeInkk have teamed up to launch AskPurpleFlame, India's first multilingual and voice-enabled AI platform. The innovative tool will help people with learning disabilities like dyslexia. The partnership between CoRover, a leading conversational AI company, and ChangeInkk, a non-profit working to empower people with Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD), seeks to make education more accessible for over 200 million Indians with learning disabilities.

Innovative approach

A leap forward in addressing learning disabilities

AskPurpleFlame is a step forward in India's fight against learning disabilities, which are often ignored despite being covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (2016). The platform, powered by BharatGPT, seeks to develop accessible resources and create awareness about conditions like dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia. These disabilities are estimated to impact 35 million students in India, resulting in poor academic performance and rising mental health issues.

User-friendly design

AskPurpleFlame's unique features and future plans

AskPurpleFlame currently provides a voice-enabled, text-based platform in English and Hindi. The chatbot serves as a critical support for people suffering from learning disabilities by providing resources on diagnosis, support strategies, and daily management of these conditions. As the platform matures, it will also add more Indian languages to ensure that diverse communities can benefit from its services.

Stigma reduction

Mission to combat stigma and resource scarcity

Despite growing awareness, learning disabilities in India remain stigmatized. Many families and institutions don't have the resources or understanding to provide adequate support. AskPurpleFlake, developed after consultation with over 100,000 teachers, employers, and policymakers, seeks to address these issues head-on by offering real-time information and resources. The platform aims to break down barriers, reduce stigma associated with learning disabilities, and empower users to take meaningful action.

Strategic partnership

A testament to the power of collaboration

The partnership between ChangeInkk and CoRover is a major milestone in the AI space, especially when it comes to making technology accessible to marginalized communities. CoRover's expertise in building conversational AI platforms powers AskPurpleFlame with its proprietary BharatGPT, offering real-time support across devices. The initiative not only helps individuals with learning disabilities but also supports policymakers in developing inclusive education strategies and equips educators with resources to identify and assist students in need.