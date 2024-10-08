Summarize Simplifying... In short Google Docs has introduced a new feature called 'Tabs' to enhance user workflow.

Accessible via the bullet-point symbol on the desktop web editor, it allows users to create, manage, and share multiple tabs and subtabs, each with unique labels and emojis for easy identification.

However, only those with editor access can modify these tabs, while others can view and navigate through them. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Customizable tabs will enhance document organization

New Google Docs feature streamlines your workflow: Check out 'Tabs'

By Akash Pandey 05:01 pm Oct 08, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Google Docs is getting a new feature that will help you organize and access information in your documents more efficiently. The update, first announced in April, is now being rolled out for all Google Workspace users and personal Google accounts. However, it could take a few weeks for some to get the change. The addition of Tabs will improve user experience by making it easier to navigate through longer documents and create content.

User benefits

A tool for efficient content creation and navigation

Google emphasized the advantages of this new feature in its latest Workspace update, stating that, "You can now use tabs to draft and build content in a way that makes it possible for you to find what you're looking for quickly and stay on task." The company also stressed that these tabs would allow readers to skim through documents easily, concentrating on sections most relevant to them.

Tab management

Accessing and managing tabs

Users can access the new Tabs feature on the Google Docs desktop web editor by clicking on the bullet-point symbol at the top-left corner of the document screen. This symbol, which was previously labeled "show document outline" when hovered over, will now show "Show tabs & outlines." It gives users options to add and manage multiple tabs, even subtabs for creating customizable categories. For example, a "budget" tab could have subtabs for specific expenses like food and travel.

Advanced features

Google Docs supports nested subtabs and individual labeling

The Tabs feature in Google Docs supports up to three levels of nested subtabs. These can be created by either selecting "Add subtab" from the tab options menu or dragging one tab into another to automatically convert it into a subtab. You can assign each tab and subtab an individual label and emoji for quick identification. Plus, the tab navigation menu will open by default on documents containing two or more tabs, making it easy to access.

Sharing features

Sharing and editing capabilities of tabs

Google Docs also lets you share links to specific tabs by clicking on the three-dot menu next to each tab. However, tab editing capabilities like renaming, duplicating or deleting tabs are only available for those with editor access to the document. Those without this access can view and navigate through tabs in suggestion mode but can't make adjustments.