Oval Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4?
What's the story
The fifth and final Test match between India and England is heading toward a thrilling climax at The Oval. Team India has set a challenging target of 374 runs for England to chase. However, the weather in London has become a major factor in the proceedings. So, will rain spoil the action on Day 4? Here is the weather report.
Weather update
Will rain affect the match today?
AccuWeather has predicted a 62% chance of rain on Sunday afternoon in London. The forecast includes cloud cover and the possibility of brief showers. The temperature is expected to be around 24°C during the day and drop to 16°C at night. However, there are no thunderstorms predicted and only an hour of rain is expected throughout the day.
Match status
Recap of Day 3
India ended Day 3 on a high note, having dismissed England opener Zak Crawley. The hosts were at 50/1 at stumps, needing another 324 runs to win the series. India, on the other hand, needs just eight wickets to level the five-match affair. Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant century and contributions from Akash Deep and Washington Sundar helped India post a second-innings total of 396.
Game plan
Woakes ruled out for England
England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, gave their team a solid start with a 50-run partnership. But just before stumps on Day 3, Mohammed Siraj struck at the right time to dismiss Crawley. India now needs just eight wickets to win this match as England pacer Chris Woakes has been ruled out due to injury and is likely to miss batting in the second innings like he did in the first.