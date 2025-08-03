Oval Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4?

The fifth and final Test match between India and England is heading toward a thrilling climax at The Oval. Team India has set a challenging target of 374 runs for England to chase. However, the weather in London has become a major factor in the proceedings. So, will rain spoil the action on Day 4? Here is the weather report.

Weather update Will rain affect the match today? AccuWeather has predicted a 62% chance of rain on Sunday afternoon in London. The forecast includes cloud cover and the possibility of brief showers. The temperature is expected to be around 24°C during the day and drop to 16°C at night. However, there are no thunderstorms predicted and only an hour of rain is expected throughout the day.

Match status Recap of Day 3 India ended Day 3 on a high note, having dismissed England opener Zak Crawley. The hosts were at 50/1 at stumps, needing another 324 runs to win the series. India, on the other hand, needs just eight wickets to level the five-match affair. Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant century and contributions from Akash Deep and Washington Sundar helped India post a second-innings total of 396.