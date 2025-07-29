Listing England batters with most 50-plus scores at Oval (Tests)

The historic Kennington Oval in London has been the stage for some of the most memorable Test matches. Despite its seam-friendly pitches and conditions, many batsmen have left their mark here. The venue has also hosted some brilliant Test matches between India and England. Here we look at the England batters with nine or more 50-plus Test scores at The Oval .

#3 Len Hutton - 9 50-plus scores Leonard Hutton is the highest run-scorer at The Oval in Test history. He scored a whopping 1,521 runs in just 12 matches with an incredible average of 89.47, the second-best among players with over 500 runs at this venue. He breached the 50-run mark nine times here as the tally includes four tons, two of which were double-hundreds while one was a triple-century.

#2 Graham Gooch - 10 50-plus scores Former England ace Graham Gooch was also sensational at The Oval. He played 12 matches here, scoring a total of 1,097 runs at an average of 52.23. His tally includes nine scores over 50, one of which was converted into a century. The hundred was a 196-run knock against Australia in 1985. Notably, Gooch bagged a duck in his maiden outing here.