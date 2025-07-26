These spinners have trapped Joe Root most times in Tests

Joe Root 's brilliant century helped England take a commanding lead over India in the fourth Test match at Old Trafford. The former England captain scored a magnificent 150, taking him to second place among the all-time leading run-scorers in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Root fell prey to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who trapped him for the ninth time in Tests. On this note, let's look at the spinners who have dismissed Root most often in Test cricket.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin - 7 times Jadeja's former teammate and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also enjoyed tremendous success against Root. As per ESPNcricinfo, he dismissed the England talisman seven times across 27 meetings in whites. The batter, however, garnered 437 runs off 720 balls in this battle at a terrific average of 62.42. Notably, six of these dismissals came on Indian soil.

#2 Nathan Lyon - 8 times In Australia's Nathan Lyon, we have another talismanic off-spinner on this list. The former got the better of Root nine times in 37 innings. Root has scored 439 runs off 841 balls against the offie at a fine average of 54.87. Notably, Lyon also holds the record of dismissing Root the most times by a spinner in Tests in England (5 times).