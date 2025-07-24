Ish Sodhi rattles Zimbabwe with 4/12, completes 150 T20I wickets

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi rattled Zimbabwe with figures worth 4/12 from his 4 over in the ongoing T20I Tri-Series, involving South Africa. Match 6 of the tournament saw New Zealand post 190/6 in 20 overs. In response, hosts Zimbabwe perished for 130 runs. Sodhi was sensational and was the pick of the bowlers for his side. Here are the details and stats.

Spell Four wickets for the experienced Sodhi Sodhi handed New Zealand a strong start. He removed the front three Zimbabwe batters in Harare inside the powerplay overs. Zimbabwe openers added 21 runs before Sodhi got Brian Bennett in the 3rd over. In the 5th over, he dismissed Clive Madande and Dion Myers to reduced the hosts to 28/3. Tony Munyonga was his fourth wicket in the 14th over.

Stats 3rd bowler with 150 T20I scalps in Men's T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, Sodhi is now the 3rd bowler in T20Is with 150 or more wickets. Sodhi has raced to 150 scalps from 126 matches at an average of 22.52. This was his 4th four-fer. Tim Southee (164) and Rashid Khan (161) are the only bowlers above Sodhi. Meanwhile, the spinner also went past Shakib Al Hasan (149) in terms of T20I wickets.