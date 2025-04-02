What's the story

New Zealand thrashed Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on April 2.

The Black Caps successfully defended 292/8 after bowling Pakistan out for 208 (41.2 overs).

A five-wicket haul from Ben Sears powered the Kiwis' one-sided win. He became the ninth bowler to take a fifer for NZ against Pakistan in ODIs.

Mitchell Hay also starred in NZ's win with 99*.