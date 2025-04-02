Ben Sears becomes ninth NZ bowler with this feat: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand thrashed Pakistan in the 2nd ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on April 2.
The Black Caps successfully defended 292/8 after bowling Pakistan out for 208 (41.2 overs).
A five-wicket haul from Ben Sears powered the Kiwis' one-sided win. He became the ninth bowler to take a fifer for NZ against Pakistan in ODIs.
Mitchell Hay also starred in NZ's win with 99*.
Spell
How Sears tore through Pakistan's batting
William ORourke and Jacob Duffy uprooted Pakistan's top order, bringing them down to 9/3.
Sears did the damage thereafter, dismissing Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan in one over. The seamer next removed Mohammad Wasim Jr, reducing Pakistan to 72/7.
Sears's final two victims were Faheem Ashraf (73) and Naseem Shah (51), who took Pakistan past 200.
He conceded 59 runs from 9.2 overs.
Milestone
Sears joins these names
As mentioned, Sears is now the ninth bowler to take a fifer for New Zealand against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
He joined the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Richard Hadlee, Chris Harris, Lockie Ferguson, Danny Morrison, and Shayne O'Connor on this elite list.
Sears's 5/59 are also the ninth-best bowling figures for NZ against Pakistan in the format.
Career
Sears finally strikes in ODI cricket
Sears, playing only his third ODI, also picked up his maiden wicket in this match.
He had earlier returned wicketless in two games during the Pakistan Tri-Series, in February this year.
Sears has now raced to 45 wickets in 36 List A matches. In Hamilton, he registered his maiden five-wicket haul in white-ball cricket. His List A tally also includes a four-fer.