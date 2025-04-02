Mitchell Hay's 99* helps NZ win 2nd ODI against Pakistan
What's the story
In a rather one-sided 2nd ODI in Hamilton, Mitchell Hay's brilliant 99* helped New Zealand post 292/8 against Pakistan.
The wicketkeeper-batter's explosive knock came at a crucial time when the team was reeling at 132/5 in the 27th over.
Hay, who fell one short of a historic century, hammered 22 runs in the final over. He completed his maiden half-century in ODI cricket.
Pakistan later perished for 208 to lose the game.
Match progress
Hay-Abbas stand steadies the ship
Being invited to bat, NZ's openers Nick Kelly and Rhys Mariu took control early on. They scored 50 runs in just six overs before Kelly was dismissed for a hard-hitting 31.
The introduction of spinners from Pakistan slowed down the scoring rate, with NZ down to 132/5.
However, the 77-run partnership between Muhammad Abbas and Hay steadied the ship. Hay accelerated thereafter, taking NZ to 292/8. He slammed a 78-ball 99* (7 fours and 7 sixes).
Information
Hay's explosive finish
The Hay-Abbas partnership not only restored parity but also laid a strong platform for Hay's explosive finish. The latter hammered 22 runs in the last over bowled by Mohammad Wasim. It included 2 fours and as many sixes.
Career
Maiden ODI fifty for Hay
As mentioned, Hay raced to his maiden half-century in ODI cricket.
The middle-order batter, who made his debut last year, has now tallied 158 runs from six ODI innings at an average of 52.66. His tally includes a healthy strike-rate of 104.63.
Overall, Hay has more than 700 runs in List A cricket, with six fifties to his name.