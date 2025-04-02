What's the story

In a rather one-sided 2nd ODI in Hamilton, Mitchell Hay's brilliant 99* helped New Zealand post 292/8 against Pakistan.

The wicketkeeper-batter's explosive knock came at a crucial time when the team was reeling at 132/5 in the 27th over.

Hay, who fell one short of a historic century, hammered 22 runs in the final over. He completed his maiden half-century in ODI cricket.

Pakistan later perished for 208 to lose the game.