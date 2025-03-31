IPL 2025: LSG to host PBKS in first home game
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises another thrilling encounter as Lucknow Super Giants gear up to host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.
It will be a clash between the two former Delhi players, Rishabh Pant (LSG captain) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS skipper).
LSG have won and lost a match each so far, while the Kings are coming off a victory in their only encounter.
Pitch conditions
Ekana Cricket Stadium: A bowler's paradise
The stadium is known to favor bowlers, especially spinners, making it a tough ground for batters.
The black soil surface restricts run-scoring as the ball grips and comes slowly to them, while the red soil surface gives decent bounce to pacers, but is relatively easier to score runs on.
The match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
H2h record
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, LSG have dominated the scenes against PBKS in the competition's history.
Out of the four matches played between the two teams, LSG have won thrice. PBKS won their only match against the Super Giants in 2023 (by two wickets in Lucknow).
Both sides have won a match against each other at the Ekana Stadium.
Captaincy challenge
Rishabh Pant vs Shreyas Iyer
Pant's first home match as Lucknow Super Giants captain promises to be a thrilling showdown against Ricky Ponting. He is the most expensive player in IPL history (₹27 crore).
With just 15 runs in two games, the Indian star is eager to prove his critics wrong.
Meanwhile, Iyer led PBKS with an unbeaten 97 in their opening match. With a ₹26.75 crore price tag, Iyer helped Knight Riders win IPL 2024.
The two players earlier played for DC together.
Team performance
LSG bank on batting firepower; PBKS bowling in spotlight
Despite Pant's lackluster starts, LSG have been bolstered by blistering knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. They will once again bank on their explosive batting line-up.
Shardul Thakur, who took a four-fer against SRH, will also be in the spotlight.
On the other hand, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh fired for PBKS against Gujarat Titans.
However, despite defending 243, PBKS won by only 11 runs. Their pace-bowling will be tested again.
Probable line-ups
A look at Probable line-ups
LSG (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, and Prince Yadav.
PBKS (Probable XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact players: Mitchell Marsh and Vijaykumar Vyshak.
