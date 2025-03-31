What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises another thrilling encounter as Lucknow Super Giants gear up to host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.

It will be a clash between the two former Delhi players, Rishabh Pant (LSG captain) and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS skipper).

LSG have won and lost a match each so far, while the Kings are coming off a victory in their only encounter.