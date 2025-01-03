Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabhsimran Singh, a cricketer for Punjab Kings, has been on a roll, scoring his third consecutive century in the VHT 2025.

He scored 137 runs off 105 balls against Hyderabad, contributing to a 196-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

Retained by Punjab Kings for ₹4 crore, Prabhsimran's consistent performance in domestic cricket, including his 473 runs in six innings, suggests he could be a game-changer in the upcoming IPL 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prabhsimran Singh has been in sublime form (Image source: X/@IPL)

VHT 2024-25: Prabhsimran Singh slams his third successive hundred

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:26 pm Jan 03, 202501:26 pm

What's the story Punjab Kings's promising batter Prabhsimran Singh is making waves in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 24-year-old opener scored a breathtaking 137 in the round of 6 match against Hyderabad at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was his third successive hundred which is a great news for Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Match highlights

Prabhsimran's stellar performance against Hyderabad

Prabhsimran was at his best against Hyderabad as he backed his attacking style and played several breathtaking shots. Facing 105 balls, he scored a total of 137 runs, including 20 fours and three sixes. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma for the first wicket added a whopping 196 runs to Punjab's total score. Notably, the latter, who made 93 off 72 balls, missed out on his second successive ton. However, their brilliance meant Punjab finished at 426/4 while batting first.

Retention details

Punjab Kings retained Prabhsimran for ₹4 crore

Punjab Kings had retained Prabhsimran for a sum of ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The young cricketer continues to score runs consistently for his domestic team, further justifying this decision by the franchise. Before his century against Hyderabad, the young batter had also scored 125 and 150* against Saurashtra and Mumbai, respectively. Hence, this was his third hundred on the bounce.

Career overview

Prabhsimran's IPL journey and future prospects

Before IPL 2025, Punjab Kings had retained just two players, one of them being Prabhsimran. He has played 34 IPL matches so far, scoring 756 runs with one century and three half-centuries to his name. Considering his current form in domestic cricket where he is consistently scoring runs for his team, it wouldn't be wrong to say he could be an X-factor for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Career

5th List A ton for Prabhsimran

Prabhsimran has now raced to 473 runs across six innings in VHT 2024/25 at an average of 115-plus (SR: 137-plus). As per ESPNcricinfo, Prabhsimran's latest ton took his tally to 1,513 runs across 41 List A matches. This was his fifth century in the 50-over format. He also owns five fifties. His average is around 42.