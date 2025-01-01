Summarize Simplifying... In short Joe Root had a record-breaking 2024 in Test cricket, surpassing Alastair Cook's tally to become England's highest run-scorer in Test history with 12,972 runs.

He also became the first Englishman to cross the 20,000-run mark in international cricket.

Root's six centuries in 2024, along with his unique records like most fourth-innings runs in Tests and most Test runs in wins for England, further solidify his legacy as one of England's most successful cricketers.

Root scored six Test tons in 2024 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root's record-breaking 2024 in Test cricket: Decoding the stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:25 pm Jan 01, 202501:25 pm

What's the story One of England's finest batters, Joe Root enjoyed a record-breaking run in 2024. Root's extraordinary performance saw him surpass Alastair Cook's tally of 33 Test centuries and become the highest run-scorer in England's Test history. Root now stands at the top with an impressive tally of 36 Test tons, equaling Rahul Dravid and possibly surpassing Kumar Sangakkara soon. Let's decode Root's stellar numbers in Tests in 2024.

Record-breaking year

Root's remarkable run in 2024

Root's record-breaking year saw him go past Cook's tally of 12,472 runs to become England's highest run-scorer in Test history. He accomplished the milestone against Pakistan in Multan in October. Not just time, but also his consistent performance and aggressive style of play contributed to this achievement. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root now has 12,972 Test runs under his belt at 50.87. He is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in Test cricket.

Century count

Root's impressive tally of centuries

Root also went past Cook's tally of 33 centuries this year, as he took his tally from 30 to a staggering 36 Test tons. This put him at par with Rahul Dravid. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (38) are now the only ones with more Test tons than Root. Root's six centuries in 2024 have been pivotal in making him one of England's most successful batsmen in Test cricket history.

New milestones

Root also set these records

Root also set a few other unique records this year, including the most fourth-innings runs in Tests (1,684). He now also has the most Test runs in wins for England (6,965). Root also became just the fourth batter to register 100 scores of 50 or more in Tests. He now has 101 such scores. The batter joined an elite list of cricketers including Tendulkar (119), Kallis (103), and Ponting (103).

Historic achievement

Root surpasses 20,000-run mark in international cricket

Root also became the first Englishman to cross the legendary 20,000-run mark in international cricket. The batter has now raced to 20,387 runs for England at 48.88. He accomplished the milestone at a young 33 years & 210 days, becoming the second-youngest to reach 12,000 Test runs. This milestone further solidifies his legacy as one of England's most successful and impactful cricketers.

Stellar performance

Root's record-breaking performance at home

Root also went past Cook's tally of 6,568 runs to become the player with most Test runs in England. He achieved the feat by scoring six centuries this year, three of which came at home. The star batter now has 6,758 Test runs at home at 54.94. Meanwhile, Root was the only batter to score over 1,500 Test runs in 2024 as he finished with 1,556 runs at 55.57 (100s: 6, 50s: 5).

Information

Root joins Ponting on this list

Root's brilliant 2024 made him only the second player after Ricky Ponting to score more than 1,500 Test runs in more than one calendar year. Earlier in 2021, he had scored 1,708 runs from 15 Tests. Meanwhile, Ponting scored 1,503 runs in 2003 and 1,544 runs in 2005 from mere 11 matches each year.

Record

Six Test tons in 2024

Root matched his own national record by scoring six Test tons in 2024. He slammed as many tons in 2021 as well. This puts him alongside Denis Compton (1947) and Jonny Bairstow (2022) as the only England players to have done so. However, Root is the only English player to have done this twice and one of just three players globally to do so.

Information

Highest run-scorer vs NZ (Tests)

The Hamilton Test saw Root become the highest run-getter in Tests against the Kiwis. He has raced to 1,925 runs across 21 Tests against the opposition at 53.47. The tally includes six tons and nine half-centuries.