Root, Brook record highest-ever Test partnership for England (any wicket)
England are on the cusp of beating Pakistan in the ongoing 1st Test in Multan. The hosts were reeling at 152/6 at stumps on Day 4 as they trail by 116 runs. Earlier in the day, England declared at a mammoth 823/7, setting multiple records. Joe Root and Harry Brook added 454 runs, now the highest partnership (any wicket) for England in Test cricket.
Root, Brook enter record books as a pair
England resumed the innings at their overnight score of 492/3 (Day 4). Centurions Root and Brook continued to bat well as they added a jaw-dropping 454 runs as a pair. They went past Colin Cowdrey and Peter May, who held England's previous-highest parntership for any wicket in Test cricket (411 runs against West Indies, Birmingham, 1957).
Brook breaks records in Multan
Brook departed for a brilliant 317 off 322 balls, becomeing the sixth England batter with a triple-ton. He completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls, second-fastest to this mark after India's Virender Sehwag (278). Meanwhile, Brook became the second batter after Australia's David Warner (335*) to register a triple-ton in WTC history. Mark Taylor and Sehwag are the only other visiting triple-centurions in Pakistan.
A special double-century for Root
Root scored 262 off 375 balls, notching up his highest score in Test cricket. He also became the first non-Asian batter to score a double hundred in each of India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. He now owns double-tons in five different nations. Only Kumar Sangakkara and Younis Khan are ahead in this regard, with six doube-hundreds apiece.
A historic total for England
England racked up 823/7d in 150 overs, their third-highest team total in Test history. Their 903/7 declared against Australia at The Oval in 1938 tops the list. England's 823 is also the fourth-highest score in Test cricket.