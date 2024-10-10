Summarize Simplifying... In short In a record-breaking Test match, England's Root and Brook amassed the highest-ever partnership for the team, scoring a staggering 454 runs together.

Brook made history with a swift triple-ton, becoming the sixth English player to achieve this feat, while Root marked his highest Test score with a special double-century.

Their combined efforts led England to their third-highest team total in Test history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Harry Brook and Joe Root added 454 runs (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

Root, Brook record highest-ever Test partnership for England (any wicket)

By Parth Dhall 07:18 pm Oct 10, 202407:18 pm

What's the story England are on the cusp of beating Pakistan in the ongoing 1st Test in Multan. The hosts were reeling at 152/6 at stumps on Day 4 as they trail by 116 runs. Earlier in the day, England declared at a mammoth 823/7, setting multiple records. Joe Root and Harry Brook added 454 runs, now the highest partnership (any wicket) for England in Test cricket.

Innings

Root, Brook enter record books as a pair

England resumed the innings at their overnight score of 492/3 (Day 4). Centurions Root and Brook continued to bat well as they added a jaw-dropping 454 runs as a pair. They went past Colin Cowdrey and Peter May, who held England's previous-highest parntership for any wicket in Test cricket (411 runs against West Indies, Birmingham, 1957).

Brook

Brook breaks records in Multan

Brook departed for a brilliant 317 off 322 balls, becomeing the sixth England batter with a triple-ton. He completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls, second-fastest to this mark after India's Virender Sehwag (278). Meanwhile, Brook became the second batter after Australia's David Warner (335*) to register a triple-ton in WTC history. Mark Taylor and Sehwag are the only other visiting triple-centurions in Pakistan.

Root

A special double-century for Root

Root scored 262 off 375 balls, notching up his highest score in Test cricket. He also became the first non-Asian batter to score a double hundred in each of India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. He now owns double-tons in five different nations. Only Kumar Sangakkara and Younis Khan are ahead in this regard, with six doube-hundreds apiece.

Information

A historic total for England

England racked up 823/7d in 150 overs, their third-highest team total in Test history. Their 903/7 declared against Australia at The Oval in 1938 tops the list. England's 823 is also the fourth-highest score in Test cricket.