In short Simplifying... In short Harry Brook, a key player for England's cricket team, marked his return to Test cricket with a solid half-century.

Since his debut in 2022, Brook has scored 1,231 runs in 13 Tests, maintaining an impressive average of 61.55.

He also holds the record for the fastest 1,000 Test runs by balls faced, a feat he achieved during the 2023 Ashes.

England's strong response to West Indies' 121 runs included fifties from four of their top-five batters, pushing their score past the 280-run mark.

This was Brook's eighth Test fifty (Source: X/@ICC)

Harry Brook smokes fine half-century on Test return: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:40 pm Jul 11, 202405:40 pm

What's the story England's Harry Brook scored a fine fifty upon his return to Test cricket after almost a year. The young dasher played well in the second innings of the ongoing opening Test against West Indies at Lord's. He kept the scorecard moving and scored 50 off 64 balls. He smoked five fours and a six. Notably, Brook is playing his first Test versus WI.

Knock

A fine hand from Brook

Brook arrived to bat at the fag end of the opening day's play. He began with great intent and walked back unbeaten on 25. Brook started positively on Day 2 morning as well. He took the home team past the 200-run mark. Brook fell to Alzarri Joseph right after completing his fifty. Notably, he added 91 runs with Joe Root for the fourth wicket.

Stats

A look at Brook's Test numbers

Since making his Test debut in 2022, Brook has been a mainstay for the Three Lions in the middle order. He has raced to 1,231 runs from 13 Test at an impressive average of 61.55. The youngster has maintained a sensational strike rate of 91.11 in the longest format of the game. This was his eighth fifty as the tally also includes four tons.

Feat

Fastest to complete 1,000 Test runs by balls faced

Notably, the 2023 Ashes saw Brook become the fastest batter to complete 1,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced. He achieved the feat in 1,058 balls, breaking the previous record held by NZ's Colin de Grandhomme who achieved it in 1,140 balls. Meanwhile, Brook now has 434 runs across eight home Tests at 39.45 (50s: 5).

Information

Return to Test cricket

As mentioned, Brook is playing his first Test in almost a year. He hasn't featured in whites for the Brits since Ashes 2023. Notably, he missed the away Test series against India earlier this year due to personal reasons.

Summary

How has the game proceeded?

England invited WI to bat first and bowled them out for 121. Gus Atkinson claimed 7/45 as Mikyle Louis (27) was WI's highest run-getter. The hosts have made a solid response as four of England's top-five batters slammed fifties. While Zak Crawley scored 76, Ollie Pope made 57. Brook and Root (68) are the other half-centurions as England have gone past the 280-run mark.