Harry Brook smokes fine half-century on Test return: Stats
England's Harry Brook scored a fine fifty upon his return to Test cricket after almost a year. The young dasher played well in the second innings of the ongoing opening Test against West Indies at Lord's. He kept the scorecard moving and scored 50 off 64 balls. He smoked five fours and a six. Notably, Brook is playing his first Test versus WI.
A fine hand from Brook
Brook arrived to bat at the fag end of the opening day's play. He began with great intent and walked back unbeaten on 25. Brook started positively on Day 2 morning as well. He took the home team past the 200-run mark. Brook fell to Alzarri Joseph right after completing his fifty. Notably, he added 91 runs with Joe Root for the fourth wicket.
A look at Brook's Test numbers
Since making his Test debut in 2022, Brook has been a mainstay for the Three Lions in the middle order. He has raced to 1,231 runs from 13 Test at an impressive average of 61.55. The youngster has maintained a sensational strike rate of 91.11 in the longest format of the game. This was his eighth fifty as the tally also includes four tons.
Fastest to complete 1,000 Test runs by balls faced
Notably, the 2023 Ashes saw Brook become the fastest batter to complete 1,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced. He achieved the feat in 1,058 balls, breaking the previous record held by NZ's Colin de Grandhomme who achieved it in 1,140 balls. Meanwhile, Brook now has 434 runs across eight home Tests at 39.45 (50s: 5).
Return to Test cricket
As mentioned, Brook is playing his first Test in almost a year. He hasn't featured in whites for the Brits since Ashes 2023. Notably, he missed the away Test series against India earlier this year due to personal reasons.
How has the game proceeded?
England invited WI to bat first and bowled them out for 121. Gus Atkinson claimed 7/45 as Mikyle Louis (27) was WI's highest run-getter. The hosts have made a solid response as four of England's top-five batters slammed fifties. While Zak Crawley scored 76, Ollie Pope made 57. Brook and Root (68) are the other half-centurions as England have gone past the 280-run mark.