Gus Atkinson becomes third Englishman to accomplish this special feat
Debutant England pacer Gus Atkinson rewrote the record books on Day 1 of the first Test match against West Indies at Lord's. Atkinson floored WI with a seven-wicket haul as they were folded for a paltry score of 121 in 21.4 overs. Notably, Atkinson became only the third Englishman to claim a seven-fer on Test debut at Lord's. Here are further details.
A fine display from Atkinson
Atkinson gave England their first breakthrough by dismissing West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. He claimed a wicket off his second ball. Kirk McKenzie was his next victim. While he dismissed Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder off successive deliveries, Atkinson completed his fifer by dismissing Joshua da Silva. Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph were his next victims as Atkinson returned with 7/45 across 12 overs.
Atkinson joins these names
Atkinson is now among the only three England bowlers to have registered a seven-fer on Test debut at Lord's. He has joined Dominic Cork (7/43 vs WI, 1995) and Alec Bedser (7/49 vs IND, 1946). Australia's Bob Massie is the only visiting bowler to claim at least seven wickets in an innings on Lord's debut. He recorded twin eight-fers (8/53 and 8/84) in 1972.
Fifth-best figures for England vs WI in Lord's
Atkinson's 7/45 are now the fifth-best figures for an England bowler versus WI at Lord's. Besides Cork (7/43, 1995), Atkinson is behind the likes of Ian Botham (8/103, 1984), James Anderson (7/42, 2017), and Tom Bailey (7/44 at Lord's, 1957). Stuart Broad (7/72, 2012) is the only other Englishman with a Lord's seven-fer versus WI.