In brief Simplifying... In brief Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, and Marizanne Kapp are the top five South African women cricketers with over 1,500 runs in T20Is.

Lee leads with 1,896 runs, followed by van Niekerk with 1,877 runs, du Preez with 1,805 runs, Wolvaardt with 1,664 runs, and Kapp with 1,508 runs.

Notably, Kapp is the seventh all-rounder to achieve the WT20I double of 1,500 runs and 80 wickets.

Marizanne Kapp recently joined this elite club (Source: X/@ICC)

SA batters with 1,500-plus runs in Women's T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:26 am Jul 08, 202410:26 am

What's the story Marizanne Kapp on June 7 became the fifth South African batter to complete 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is. She reached the milestone with her 12th run in the second WT20I against India at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. Kapp scored a 14-ball 20 as her side managed 177/6 while batting first in the washed-out game. Here are the SA batters with 1,500-plus WT20I runs.

#1

Lizelle Lee - 1,896 runs

Former opener Lizelle Lee enjoyed a terrific run in South African colors. She finished her international career with 1,896 across 82 WT20I games at 25.62. Her strike rate reads 110.61 as the tally includes 13 half-centuries besides a solitary hundred (Highest score: 101). Notably, she is among the only three Proteas batters with a century in this format.

#2

Dane van Niekerk - 1,877 runs

Former all-rounder Dane van Niekerk is SA-W's second-highest run-scorer in WT20Is, having mustered 1,877 runs in 86 games at 28.01. Her strike rate reads 94.94 as the tally includes 10 half-centuries (HS: 90*). She also scalped 65 wickets in the format at 20.96. Notably, van Niekerk announced international retirement after being controversially dropped from SA's 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad.

#3

Mignon du Preez - 1,805 runs

Mignon du Preez, who played her last WT20I game in 2022, is next on the list. She finished with 1,805 runs across 114 games at an average of 20.98. She hammered seven fifties with the best of 69. Her strike rate in the format was 101.23. 934 of her runs came while leading the team in 94 WT20Is at 24.57.

#4

Laura Wolvaardt - 1,664 runs

South Africa's current all-format skipper, Laura Wolvaardt also features on this list. She has hammered 1,664 runs in 68 women's T20Is at an average of 36.17. Wolvaardt has smashed 11 fifties besides a solitary hundred. Notably, the star opener smashed a 12-ball 22 in the recent washed-out game against India in Chennai.

#5

Marizanne Kapp - 1,508 runs

Having played 105 WT20Is, Kapp now owns 1,508 runs at 21.23. She has smashed five fifties as her highest score reads 75 (SR: 103.5). With the ball, Kapp has claimed 81 wickets at a stellar economy of 5.62. The tally includes a four-wicket haul. She became just the seventh all-rounder to complete the WT20I double of 1,500 runs and 80 wickets.