England vs West Indies, Tests: Batters with most runs
Hosts England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at Lord's. Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30) will host the second and third Tests, respectively. Though the home team will enter the series as firm favorites, they shouldn't be complacent against the Caribbean side. Here are the highest run-getters in Tests between WI and England.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 2,451 runs
One of the finest batters to have played Tests for WI, Shivnarine Chanderpaul finished his decorated career with 2,451 runs across 36 Tests against the Brits at a fine average of 48.05. The tally includes 16 half-centuries and five tons with 147* being his best score. Notably, his average went further up to 66.61 on England soil.
Vivian Richards - 2,869 runs
The talismanic Vivian Richards also tormented the English bowlers during his playing days. He finished with 2869 runs across 36 Tests against them at a fine average of 62.36. No other WI batter averages more against England in this format (Minimum: 400 runs). Meanwhile, Richards's tally includes 15 fifties and eight hundreds (200s: 2). 291 is his highest score against them.
Brian Lara - 2,983 runs
At number two we have Brian Lara, who smoked 400* in the 2004 St John's Test against England. This continues to be the highest individual score in the history of the format. Overall, Lara hammered 2,983 runs across 30 games against England as he averaged 62.14. He owns seven tons and 11 fifties against them. Lara also has a triple-century against the Brits (375).
Gary Sobers - 3,214 runs
This list is topped by none other than the legendary Gary Sobers. He clobbered 3,214 runs across 36 Tests against England at 60.64. The legendary all-rounder tallied 10 tons and 13 fifties against opposition (200s: 1). Notably, no other non-Australian batter has even nine Test centuries against England. Sobers also claimed 62 wickets in these matches at 31.58.
Other batters with 2,000-plus runs
Desmond Haynes (2,392 at 47.84), Gordon Greenidge (2,318 at 50.39), Rohan Kanhai (2,267 at 41.98), and Clive Lloyd (2,120 at 45.10) are the other WI batters with 2,000-plus runs against England. For England, Geoffrey Boycott (2,205 at 45.93) and Graham Gooch (2,197 at 44.83) are the leading run-getters against WI.