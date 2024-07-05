In brief Simplifying... In brief The legendary Gary Sobers tops the list of West Indies batters with the most runs in Tests against England, scoring 3,214 runs.

Brian Lara, Vivian Richards, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul follow closely, each with impressive records.

Brian Lara, Vivian Richards, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul follow closely, each with impressive records.

Other notable players with over 2,000 runs include Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Rohan Kanhai, and Clive Lloyd for West Indies, and Geoffrey Boycott and Graham Gooch for England.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

England vs West Indies, Tests: Batters with most runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:17 am Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Hosts England and West Indies will lock horns in a three-Test series, starting on July 10 at Lord's. Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30) will host the second and third Tests, respectively. Though the home team will enter the series as firm favorites, they shouldn't be complacent against the Caribbean side. Here are the highest run-getters in Tests between WI and England.

#4

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 2,451 runs

One of the finest batters to have played Tests for WI, Shivnarine Chanderpaul finished his decorated career with 2,451 runs across 36 Tests against the Brits at a fine average of 48.05. The tally includes 16 half-centuries and five tons with 147* being his best score. Notably, his average went further up to 66.61 on England soil.

#3

Vivian Richards - 2,869 runs

The talismanic Vivian Richards also tormented the English bowlers during his playing days. He finished with 2869 runs across 36 Tests against them at a fine average of 62.36. No other WI batter averages more against England in this format (Minimum: 400 runs). Meanwhile, Richards's tally includes 15 fifties and eight hundreds (200s: 2). 291 is his highest score against them.

#2

Brian Lara - 2,983 runs

At number two we have Brian Lara, who smoked 400* in the 2004 St John's Test against England. This continues to be the highest individual score in the history of the format. Overall, Lara hammered 2,983 runs across 30 games against England as he averaged 62.14. He owns seven tons and 11 fifties against them. Lara also has a triple-century against the Brits (375).

#1

Gary Sobers - 3,214 runs

This list is topped by none other than the legendary Gary Sobers. He clobbered 3,214 runs across 36 Tests against England at 60.64. The legendary all-rounder tallied 10 tons and 13 fifties against opposition (200s: 1). Notably, no other non-Australian batter has even nine Test centuries against England. Sobers also claimed 62 wickets in these matches at 31.58.

Elite club

Other batters with 2,000-plus runs

Desmond Haynes (2,392 at 47.84), Gordon Greenidge (2,318 at 50.39), Rohan Kanhai (2,267 at 41.98), and Clive Lloyd (2,120 at 45.10) are the other WI batters with 2,000-plus runs against England. For England, Geoffrey Boycott (2,205 at 45.93) and Graham Gooch (2,197 at 44.83) are the leading run-getters against WI.