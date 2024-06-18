In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 T20 World Cup, 20 teams were divided into four groups, with the top two from each forming the Super 8.

This includes India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, USA, and England.

The ICC introduced a seeding system for logistical reasons, with India, for instance, seeded A1.

Despite Australia's four consecutive wins, they are second in the Super 8 Group 1 due to their B2 seeding.

India, topping Group A, will face Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia in the Super 8 round. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Super 8 stage will begin on June 19 (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup 2024: All we know about Super 8

By Parth Dhall 04:35 pm Jun 18, 202404:35 pm

What's the story West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in their final Group C match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Gros Islet. This marked the end of group-stage encounters that ran for 18 days. A total of eight teams have progressed to the Super 8 round, which also features two groups. Here's all you need to know about this stage.

Format

Format of 2024 T20 World Cup

As per the 2024 T20 World Cup format, 20 teams were divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group have entered the Super 8. As mentioned, this round will also see two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then battle it out in the semi-finals.

Information

Here's how the teams stack up

India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh form the Super 8 Group 1. Meanwhile, the second group features South Africa, West Indies, the United States of America, and England. These sides will play each other in their respective groups once.

Seedings

What's the buzz about seedings?

For the ongoing T20 World Cup, the ICC introduced a seeding system due to logistical reasons. All four groups had two seeded sides - A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D1, and D2. For instance, India were seeded A1. Regardless of if they finished first or second, their Super 8 fixtures were scheduled against C1, B2, and D2. This applies for every qualified side.

Information

ICC seeded these teams

The ICC seeded the top-eight ranked sides for the T20 World Cup group stage (first round). These are A1: India, A2: Pakistan, B1: England, B2: Australia, C1: New Zealand, C2: West Indies, D1: South Africa, and D2: Sri Lanka.

Details

Other key details about seedings

Interestingly, Australia topped Group B with four consecutive wins, but they are placed second in the Super 8 Group 1. This is because they already had a B2 seeding. Meanwhile, the unseeded sides have taken the spots of seeded teams that didn't qualify. New Zealand failed to reach the Super 8, while Afghanistan from their group replaced them.

India

India will take on these sides

India finished as the table-toppers of Group A, having won three games (NR: 1). The Men in Blue will first face Afghanistan on June 20 at the Kensington Oval. Their next match is against Bangladesh on June 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Australia then await India in a high-voltage clash on June 24 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium