T20 World Cup 2024: All we know about Super 8
West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by 104 runs in their final Group C match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Gros Islet. This marked the end of group-stage encounters that ran for 18 days. A total of eight teams have progressed to the Super 8 round, which also features two groups. Here's all you need to know about this stage.
Format of 2024 T20 World Cup
As per the 2024 T20 World Cup format, 20 teams were divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group have entered the Super 8. As mentioned, this round will also see two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then battle it out in the semi-finals.
Here's how the teams stack up
India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh form the Super 8 Group 1. Meanwhile, the second group features South Africa, West Indies, the United States of America, and England. These sides will play each other in their respective groups once.
What's the buzz about seedings?
For the ongoing T20 World Cup, the ICC introduced a seeding system due to logistical reasons. All four groups had two seeded sides - A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D1, and D2. For instance, India were seeded A1. Regardless of if they finished first or second, their Super 8 fixtures were scheduled against C1, B2, and D2. This applies for every qualified side.
ICC seeded these teams
The ICC seeded the top-eight ranked sides for the T20 World Cup group stage (first round). These are A1: India, A2: Pakistan, B1: England, B2: Australia, C1: New Zealand, C2: West Indies, D1: South Africa, and D2: Sri Lanka.
Other key details about seedings
Interestingly, Australia topped Group B with four consecutive wins, but they are placed second in the Super 8 Group 1. This is because they already had a B2 seeding. Meanwhile, the unseeded sides have taken the spots of seeded teams that didn't qualify. New Zealand failed to reach the Super 8, while Afghanistan from their group replaced them.
India will take on these sides
India finished as the table-toppers of Group A, having won three games (NR: 1). The Men in Blue will first face Afghanistan on June 20 at the Kensington Oval. Their next match is against Bangladesh on June 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Australia then await India in a high-voltage clash on June 24 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium