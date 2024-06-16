In brief Simplifying... In brief Uganda's performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 was marked by several unfortunate records.

They posted the joint-lowest score in T20 WC history with 30 against West Indies, and their 40 against New Zealand is the second-lowest.

Uganda also recorded the lowest powerplay total and team run-rate in a T20 WC innings.

Despite these setbacks, Uganda managed to claim a victory against Papua New Guinea and hit a total of 13 fours and one six in the tournament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Uganda had a disappointing debut ICC T20 World Cup campaign (Photo credit: X/@BlackCaps)

ICC T20 World Cup: Presenting Uganda's campaign in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:10 am Jun 16, 202403:10 am

What's the story Uganda had a disappointing debut ICC T20 World Cup campaign. The African side who made it to the main event in 2024, finished off with a dismal defeat against New Zealand. Uganda posted the joint-lowest score in the tournament's history before scoring the second-lowest score score as well. Overall, their batting was in a nutshell. We decode Uganda's T20 World Cup 2024 in stats.

Joint-lowest score

Joint-lowest score in T20 WC history

Uganda entered the T20 World Cup history book for the wrong reasons. The associate team was folded for a score of 39 by the West Indies in Match 18. The Group C match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana saw WI score 173/5. Uganda (39/10) faltered to post the joint-lowest score in T20 WC history. Uganda equalled the record of Netherlands (39/10 versus SL, 2014).

40 all out

Uganda post 40/10 versus New Zealand

New Zealand bowled out Uganda for 40 (18.4 overs), with Tim Southee taking three wickets. Interestingly, no NZ bowler conceded over 10 runs. Meanwhile, Kenneth Waiswa was the only Uganda batter to score in double figures. The Black Caps chased the paltry total in 5.2 overs. Their 40 against New Zealand is now the second-lowest total in T20 World Cup history.

PP

Lowest powerplay total in T20 World Cups (full games)

Interestingly, Uganda scored just nine runs in the powerplay (overs 1-6) against NZ. This is now the lowest powerplay total in T20 World Cups (full games). No other side has a sub-10 total. Pakistan's 13/4 vs West Indies in 2014 was the lowest PP score until Uganda broke the unwanted record. WI's 14/2 versus SL (2012) and Netherlands' 15/4 versus SL, 2014 are next.

Information

Lowest team run-rate in an innings

As per Cricbuzz, Uganda's 2.14 is now the lowest run-rate for a side in a Men's T20 World Cup innings. No other team has a run-rate of less than three in this regard.

SR

Lowest strike-rates by Uganda duo

Uganda opener Ronak Patel scored a 20-ball 2 versus the Black Caps, managing a strike-rate of just 10.00. It's the lowest ever strike-rate in a T20 WC innings (minimum 20 balls faced). Meanwhile, Brian Masaba returned unbeaten for just 3. He consumed as many as 20 balls. His strike-rate of 15.00 is the second-lowest for a batter in a T20 World Cup innings.

Information

Uganda managed 58/10 against Afghanistan

Uganda were bowled out for 58 versus Afghanistan in Match 5. It's the 7th-lowest score in T20 World Cup history. Afghanistan went on to beat Uganda by 125 runs. The Afghans had posted 183/5 in 20 overs.

Do you know?

Do you know?

Uganda bowled Papua New Guinea for 77 in their second match. However, they huffed and puffed to victory, scoring 78/7. Riazat Ali Shah's 33 was the difference in the end.

Stats

T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda hit just one six

Riazat finished as Uganda's top scorer in the tournament with 49 runs at 12.25. Uganda hit just one six in the 2024 edition. It was by 23-year-old Robinson Obuya. Uganda hit a total of 13 fours. Nine Uganda batters posted ducks with Roger Galwanao Mukasa clocking three scores of zero himself. Riazat and Juma Miyagi were the two batters with multiple 10-plus scores.

Information

Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kyewuta claimed five wickets each

Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kyewuta finished as the top wicket-takers (5 each). Nsubuga's 2/4 from 4 overs against PNG was the best bowling spell. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kyewuta conceded the most runs in an innings 1/42 versus WI.