Uganda holds the record for the lowest run-rate in a Men's T20 World Cup innings, with a dismal 2.14.

They also scored the lowest-ever Powerplay total in T20 World Cups.

Other notable low run-rates include Uganda's 3.25 against West Indies and Oman's 3.52 against England in 2024.

Uganda scored at 2.14 runs per over against New Zealand (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

T20 World Cup: Lowest team run-rates in an innings

By Parth Dhall 08:03 pm Jun 15, 202408:03 pm

What's the story New Zealand thrashed Uganda in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Group C encounter in Trinidad. The Kiwis bowled out Uganda for 40 in 18.4 overs, with Tim Southee taking three wickets. The Black Caps later chased the paltry total in 5.2 overs. Uganda scored at just 2.14, now the lowest run-rate for a side in a Men's T20 World Cup innings.

#1

Uganda: 2.14 vs New Zealand, 2024

As per Cricbuzz, Uganda's 2.14 is now the lowest run-rate for a side in a Men's T20 World Cup innings. No other team has a run-rate of less than three in this regard. Only one Uganda batter scored in double figures as the side perished for 40. Uganda were 9/3 after the first six overs, the lowest-ever Powerplay total in T20 World Cups.

#2

Uganda: 3.25 vs West Indies, 2024

For the third time, Uganda were bowled out for a sub-60 total in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Earlier, they were bowled out for a mere 39 earlier against West Indies in Providence. The Caribbeans scored 173/5 before bowling out Uganda for 39 in 12 overs. Uganda scored at just 3.25 in that innings.

#3

Oman: 3.52 vs England, 2024

A few days ago, England claimed a similar victory against Oman at the Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound. Batting first, Oman posted just 47 in 13.2 overs. They scored at a paltry 3.52 per over. Adil Rashid claimed 4/11, with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood taking three-fers. England chased down the total in just 3.1 overs.

#4

Uganda: 3.62 vs Afghanistan, 2024

Afghanistan thrashed Uganda in their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup opening match in Providence. A historic stand from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran meant the Afghan team posted 183/5 while batting first. Uganda batters couldn't put up a fight, and the side was folded for 58 in 16 overs. Notably, Uganda scored at 3.62 runs per over in that match.