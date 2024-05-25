Next Article

Jos Buttler shines versus Pakistan, completes 3,000 T20I runs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:38 pm May 25, 202408:38 pm

What's the story Jos Buttler has become the first England player (men's) to surpass 3,000 T20I runs. The England skipper attained the milestone with his 73rd run in the 2nd T20I versus Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Buttler was at his absolute best and played an aggressive brand of cricket. He shared a 71-run stand alongside Will Jacks. Buttler was dismissed for 84 by Haris Rauf. Here's more.

Knock

Buttler makes his presence felt

Buttler opened the innings alongside Phil Salt, who departed quickly. A 71-run stand followed alongside Jacks which steadied the England ship. Another 48-run stand followed alongside Jonny Bairstow. England lost wickets at the other end and were 147/4 before Buttler helped them get past 160. A mistimed slog in the 18th over saw Buttler perish. He smashed eight fours and three sixes.

Stats

23rd fifty in T20Is

Playing his 115th T20I, Buttler got to the landmark of 3,000 runs (3,011) from 106 innings. His average reads 35.42 (SR: 145.10). Buttler has smoked 271 fours and 126 sixes. In addition to one century, he owns 23 fifties. Versus Pakistan, the senior cricketer has raced to 258 runs at 25.80 (50s: 2). This was his highest score against Pakistan.

Numbers

Breaking down his T20I numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler raced to 973 T20I runs at home, averaging 36.03. This 84 is now his best score (50s: 7). In 45 T20Is away (home of opposition), the versatile player owns 1,195 runs at 34.14 (50s: 12). Meanwhile, he has amassed 843 runs at 36.65 across neutral venues (50s: 4, 100s: 1).

Information

1,000 T20I runs as captain

Buttler has gone past 1,000 T20I runs as England captain. Playing his 32nd match as skipper, he owns 1,042 runs at 37.21. This was his ninth fifty as captain of the England cricket team. He owns 99 fours and 43 sixes.