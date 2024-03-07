Next Article

Jonny Bairstow became the 17th English player to complete 6,000 Test runs

Jonny Bairstow celebrates 100th Test with 6,000-run landmark

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:37 pm Mar 07, 202401:37 pm

What's the story England's star batter Jonny Bairstow has accomplished 6,000 runs in Test cricket. The batter unlocked the feat with his 26th run on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala. The batter, however, was dismissed for 29 off 18 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes). Notably, he becomes the 17th England batter to accomplish this landmark.

Record

17th English batter to complete 6,000 runs

With this knock, Bairstow became the 17th cricketer for England to complete the 6,000-run landmark (now 6,003). Interestingly. the veteran batter completed the milestone in his 100th Test match, averaging 36.38. Courtesy of reaching this great milestone, Bairstow has surpassed former WI batter Richie Richardson, who owns 5,949 Test runs. Among active English cricketers, he is only behind Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

India

1,200 Test runs against India

Bairstow has amassed 1,222 runs against India in Test cricket. He is among the 12 English batters with more than 1,000 runs versus India in the longest format of the game. The 34-year-old has hammered two centuries and six fifties against them. He has raced to 588 runs on Indian soil in 13 Tests at an average of 26.72 (50s: 3).

Runs

Decoding his runs at home, away and neutral venues

Bairstow has amassed 3,465 runs in 56 home Tests at an average of 39.37. He has slammed six centuries and 20 fifties at home. In 40 away (home of opponents) Tests, he has scored 2,404 runs at an average of 33.85(50s: 6, 100s: 6). The 34-year-old also amassed 134 runs in three neutral Tests. 46 is his highest Test score at neutral venues.

Wicket-keeper

A look at his stats as a designated wicket-keeper (Tests)

Bairstow has hammered 3,387 runs in 55 Tests as a designated wicket-keeper for England. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the fourth-most run-getter among English wicket-keepers in Test cricket. He has scored six centuries as a wicket-keeper and six as a specialized batter in Tests. He owns a slightly better average of 37.63 as a designated gloveman in this format.

2023

Bairstow slams four Test fifties since 2023

Bairstow has compiled just 521 runs from 11 Test matches since 2023. Surprisingly, the 34-year-old has failed to touch the triple-figure mark since last year in Test cricket. He has smoked three fifties in this period. He is not even among England's top five run-getters during this period Bairstow last scored a Test ton in 2022. He finished 2022 with six Test centuries.