Jonny Bairstow has struggled in Asia (Tests): Stats

10:23 am Feb 21, 2024

What's the story As England are 1-2 behind in the ongoing five-Test series against India, the fourth Test in Ranchi, which gets underway on February 23, is a do-or-die game for them. Meanwhile, the visitors have been largely hampered by the poor form of Jonny Bairstow, who has not even managed a 40-plus score in the series. Here we decode his dismal stats in Asia.

Bairstow's poor run in the series

Though Bairstow has got some starts, he has failed to convert them into big scores. He scored 37 & 10 in England's narrow win in the opener in Hyderabad. The second Test in Visakhapatnam saw him throw two starts as he managed 25 and 26. He scored 0 and 4 in the preceding game in Rajkot.

Averages under 30 in Asia

As per ESPNcricinfo, Asia is the only continent in which Bairstow averages fewer than 30 in Tests. He has managed just 1,015 runs across 19 games at a dismal average of 29.85. The veteran has crossed the 50-run mark only five times across 36 innings in the continent. The tally includes a ton as well, in Sri Lanka.

His numbers across different Asian nations

Bairstow has managed 126 runs across four Test innings in Bangladesh at 31.50 (50: 1). 491 of his runs have come across 20 Test innings in India at 25.84 (50s: 3). He has featured in six innings in UAE, managing just 134 runs at 22.33. The dasher has fared decently in Sri Lanka, managing 264 runs across six innings at 52.80 (100: 1).

Last 50-plus score in November 2018

Bairstow has not crossed the 50-run mark in Asia since his 110 in the Colombo Test in November 2018. The batter has now gone 14 Test innings without a half-century in the continent. He has scored 269 runs in this period at a dismal average of 20.69. His 47 in the 2021 Galle Test is Bairstow's only 40-plus score in Asia in this duration.

A look at his Test numbers

Having played 98 Tests, the 34-year-old Bairstow has compiled 5,906 runs at an average of 36.45. He has smashed 12 centuries and 26 fifties in this format. Against Australia, he has clocked 1,125 runs in 21 Tests at 31.25. Bairstow has registered two centuries and six fifties against them in Test cricket. He has raced to 2,307 runs in away Test matches at 33.92.