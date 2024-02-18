Ashwin had temporarily withdrawn from the match (Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin rejoins Indian team for Rajkot Test: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:20 am Feb 18, 202411:20 am

What's the story In a major boost for Team India, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to rejoin the Indian team for the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot. He had earlier temporarily withdrawn from the match due to a family emergency and missed the action on Day 3. Meanwhile, BCCI confirmed Ashwin's return to the squad in a release on February 18.

Next Article

Statement

Ashwin returns to the squad

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause," BCCI stated in a release. "The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times."

Performance

Ashwin did well in the ongoing game

Ashwin left the squad after taking part in the first two days. The veteran all-rounder scored a crucial 37 in India's first innings and added 77 runs alongside Dhruv Jurel for the eighth wicket. With the ball, he claimed only one wicket for 37 runs from seven overs. He dismissed Zak Crawley to complete 500 scalps in the Test format.

England innings

India did well with four bowlers

Team India did well even without Ashwin as other bowlers stepped up. England, who were 207/2 at stumps on Day 2, were bundled out for 319 on Day 3 as Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets. Left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav snared two wickets apiece. Jasprit Bumrah claimed one wicket. Ben Duckett (153) was the only England batter to cross the 50-run mark.

Feat

Ashwin second-fastest bowler to claim 500 scalps

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 Test wickets. While Ashwin took 98 Tests to complete 500 wickets, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (87) has accomplished the milestone in fewer games. Meanwhile, Ashwin became the ninth bowler to claim 500 scalps. He is also the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to claim 500-plus wickets. Ashwin owns 347 scalps on home soil.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Duckett made 153. India, in their second innings, have crossed 270 with the loss of four wickets thanks to centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill (91).