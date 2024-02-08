Ben Duckett is known for his attacking approach

Ben Duckett averages 21.28 in India (Test cricket): Key stats

What's the story Despite having fine starts in the first two India Tests, England opener Ben Duckett hasn't yet recorded a big score. The left-handed batter, known for his attacking approach, hasn't been dismissed for a score of under 20 so far. However, he is yet to go all out. Duckett averages just over 21 in India in Test cricket. Here are his Test stats against India.

His Test against India

Duckett has played four Tests against India, each on Indian soil. The left-hander has scored 149 runs from seven innings at a paltry average of 21.28. His highest Test score against India came in the first Test in Hyderabad. He smashed a 52-ball 47 in the second innings. The knock included seven boundaries. Duckett scored 35 in the first innings.

His lowest Test average in a country

Duckett's Test average of 21.28 is his lowest in a country where he has played more than two matches. His next lowest Test average in this regard is 37.75 in New Zealand.

Over 1,200 runs in Test cricket

Duckett is known for his aggressive batting up the order. As of now, he has slammed 1,252 runs from 17 Tests at an average of 41.73. The tally includes a healthy strike rate of 85.87. He has smashed two tons and seven half-centuries in the format so far. Duckett averages an incredible 50.30 at home and 37.45 overseas.

Fastest 150 in Test matches at the Lord's

Duckett played a brilliant hand against Ireland in the one-off Test at Lord's last year. He completed his hundred off 106 deliveries and went on to slam his career-best 182(178). Duckett brought up his 150 runs in as many balls, and it became the fastest 150 at Lord's. The southpaw has broken a 93-year-old record set by Sir Donald Bradman in 1930.

Duckett's last 50+ Test score

The one against Ireland was Duckett's second and last ton in Test cricket. His last 50+ Test score came in the Ashes in 2023. His scores ever since read 2, 23, 1, 41, 42, 35, 47, 21, and 28.