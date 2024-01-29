Context

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah got in the way of Pope while the English batter was attempting to run, and it led to an inappropriate physical contract initiated by the Indian pacer. Hence, he was handed a demerit point. The incident happened in the 81st over in England's second innings. Pope was batting brilliantly during that phase, and it was an act of frustration from Bumrah.

ICC Statement

ICC released a statement on this matter

"The incident occurred in the 81st over of England's second innings when Bumrah after completing his follow-through deliberately stepped in Pope's way, leading to inappropriate physical contact," the statement read. "Bumrah had breached Article 2.12 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to 'inappropriate contact' with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, or Match Referee," it added.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah accepted his offense

As per several reports, Bumrah has admitted his mistake and also accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC match referee Richie Richardson as a repercussion of his action. Hence, there were no further hearings required. On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Marais Erasmus, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit also leveled the charge.

Breaches

Bumrah's first demerit point in 24 months

This is Bumrah's first demerit point in 24 months. Generally, Level 1 breaches mean the player is reprimanded, a maximum penalty of 50% match fees, and one or two demerit points. As per ICC, if a player collects four-plus demerit points in 24 months, they are converted into suspension points, resulting in bans. Two suspension points mean a ban from one Test match.

Wickets

Bumrah was brilliant in the Hyderabad Test

Bumrah returned with 2/28 in the first innings as he scalped the most-prized wicket of Ben Stokes who was taking the attack to the Indian bowlers. He was better in the second innings as he scalped 4/41 which included wickets of Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, and Pope. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he gave nothing away. (ER: 2.54).

Stats

A look at Bumrah's Test numbers

The 30-year-old has raced to 146 wickets in 33 Test matches at an average of 20.81. He has returned with 9 fifers and 4 four-wicket hauls in the longest format. Bumrah has amassed 47 wickets in 11 Test matches against England at an average of 22.93 (5W: 2) In five Test matches at home, Bumrah has now raced to 20 wickets.

Summary

Here's the summary of the Hyderabad Test

England were bowled out for 246, batting first. Stokes's 70(88) fueled England's innings. India topped it by compiling 436, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slamming fifties. Root took four wickets. England ruled in the second innings (420), with Pope missing his double-ton. Bumrah scalped a four-fer. Tom Hartley took a seven-fer as England won in the final over of Day 4.