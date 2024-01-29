Context

Why does this story matter?

The absence of Jadeja and Rahul adds on to India's miseries after they lost the 1st Test in Hyderabad. India are already without their senior batter Virat Kohli, who was supposed to miss the first two Tests due to personal reasons. India, who haven't lost a home Test series in over a decade, would want to bounce back in Vizag.

Information

India's squad for 2nd Test

India's squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sourabh Kumar.

Jadeja

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during Day 4 of 1st Test. He looked in visible discomfort after being run out by England skipper Ben Stokes in the final innings. With Jadeja being a proven all-rounder, his absence would hamper the balance of the team. He scored a brilliant 87 in India's first innings and picked up five wickets throughout the match.