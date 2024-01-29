Jadeja

Jadeja waits for reports

Jadeja struggled while walking back to the pavilion. As per Cricbuzz, his scan was sent to a Mumbai institute. The fate of Jadeja's participation in Vizag now depends upon the reports. "What we understand is that it is a hamstring pull and not tear; so he should be fine for the third Test certainly if he can't play the second," a source told Cricbuzz.

Performance

Jadeja did well in the Hyderabad Test

With Jadeja being a proven all-rounder, his absence would hamper the balance of the team. Notably, he scored a brilliant 87 in India's first inning in the series opener. The southpaw could only manage two in his second outing. Moreover, he claimed five wickets in the game. His efforts, however, went in vain as England won by 28 runs.

Stats

A look at his numbers in Test cricket

Jadeja has compiled 2,893 runs in 69 Tests at 36.16. He has hammered three centuries and 20 fifties in this format. One of his three Test centuries came against England. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed 280 wickets at an average of 24.42. The veteran has scalped 12 fifers and two 10-wicket match hauls. Jadeja has claimed 56 wickets against England.

Information

Who can replace Jadeja?

If Jadeja fails to take the field in Vizag, Kuldeep Yadav is all but likely to replace him in the XI. However, the former's absence would mean spin-bowling all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel would need to shoulder more responsibilities with the bat.