Ranji Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane registers two successive golden ducks: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:34 pm Jan 19, 202405:34 pm

Ajinkya Rahane is having a difficult spell with the bat (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ajinkya Rahane is having a difficult spell with the bat as he faltered once again for Mumbai. Mumbai have won both their matches in the 2024 Ranji Trophy season and in the ongoing third clash, they are up against Kerala. On Day 1, Mumbai were bowled out for 251 with Rahane falling for a first-ball duck. Here we decode his stats.

Rahane falters against Kerala

Mumbai were off to a horrific start, losing Jay Bista and Rahane off successive deliveries in the first two balls bowled by Basil Thampi. Rahane nicked behind to offer a catch. From 0/2, Mumbai fought back to finish on 251 from 78.3 overs. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the bowlers, claiming a four-fer. Bhupen Lalwani, Shivam Dube, and Tanush Kotian hammered fifties.

A golden duck in the match versus Andhra

Mumbai claimed a 10-wicket win in their previous match versus Andhra. In the first innings, Mumbai scored 395/10. Mumbai's openers added 69 runs before Rahane walked in. He was dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy, being trapped LBW. Andhra were bowled out for 184 and 244 respectively. Mumbai chased down the a paltry total thereafter. Rahane didn't bat in the second innings.

Rahane is suffering from a lean patch

Rahane, who missed the first match for Mumbai, is yet to open his account in the ongoing Ranji season. He has now failed to hit double digits in four successive innings across formats. Before his golden ducks in the Ranji Trophy, Rahane managed scores worth 1 and 7 for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has six single-digit scores across eight innings.

An average of 26.33 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rahane disappointed big time in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In eight matches, he managed 158 runs at 26.33. His best score was 78 versus Tripura.

Rahane is out of the Indian cricket team

Rahane last featured versus West Indies in a two-match Test series in July 2023. He scored 3 and 8. He wasn't picked thereafter for India's tour of South Africa and the first two matches versus England at home. Rahane made a comeback to the team for the ICC World Test Championship final. He scored 89 and 46. Before that he appeared in January 2022.

Rahane's time is running out

With India's batting somewhat sorted in the longest format, Rahane will find it difficult to make another comeback. And this lean patch is something that will do more harm than good. He will hope to resurrect his form and bat his skin out.