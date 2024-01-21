Cheteshwar Pujara becomes fourth Indian to complete 20,000 FC runs

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes fourth Indian to complete 20,000 FC runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:12 am Jan 21, 202411:12 am

Pujara averages over 51 in the format (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has accomplished yet another milestone as he has completed 20,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The Saurashtra star completed the landmark against Vidarbha in the 2024 Ranji Trophy clash in Nagpur. Pujara entered the game, requiring 96 runs to get the feat. Meanwhile, he became the fourth Indian to breach the 20,000-run mark in FC cricket. Here are his stats.

A couple of fine knocks from Pujara

Pujara batted well with the tail-enders in Saurashtra's first innings as he clocked 43 runs off 105 balls. His knock was laced with four boundaries and a six as his side posted 206. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old made 66 off 137 balls in his second outing. He slammed 10 boundaries on this occasion. He added 87 runs with Vishvaraj Jadeja (79) in his second outing.

Fourth Indian to get the mark

Playing his 260th FC match, Pujara has compiled 20,013 runs at an average above 51. He has hammered 61 tons and 78 fifties in the format. Among Indians, only Sunil Gavaskar (25,834), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396), and Rahul Dravid (23,794) have compiled more runs in red-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Pujara's tally of 17 FC double-tons is the most for an Indian.

Joint-fourth-most double-tons in FC cricket

Pujara scored an unbeaten 243 in Saurashtra's opener against Jharkhand this season. That was his 17th double-hundred in the format. He now owns the joint-fourth-most double-tons in FC cricket. Australian legend Donald Bradman tops the list with 37 double-tons. Former England batters Wally Hammond (36) and Elias Henry Hendren (22) are the only other players with more double-tons than Pujara.

A look at his overall Test numbers

In Test cricket, Pujara has piled up 7,195 runs in 103 games at 43.60. He has mustered 19 centuries and 35 fifties in whites (200s: 3). Among active Indian cricketers, only Virat Kohli owns more Test runs (8,848). With 928 runs at 32, Pujara was India's second-highest run-getter in the 2021-23 WTC cycle. Kohli was marginally ahead of him with 932 at 32.13.

Pujara was dropped from India's Test squad

Pujara was dropped from the Test setup last year ahead of India's Test series against WI. BCCI is focused on building a team for the future and the 35-year-old isn't in the scheme of things. Hence, they have promoted Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the batting with Rohit Sharma as Shubman Gill has taken Pujara's spot at number three in the batting order.

How has the game proceeded?

Besides Pujara, Harvik Desai (68) starred for Saurashtra in the first innings as they posted 206. Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets. In reply, Vidarbha were folded for just 78 as Chirag Jani claimed 4/14. Fifties from Kevin Jivrajani (57), Jadeja, and Pujara have taken Saurashtra's total beyond 240 runs in their second outing. Their overall lead has been extended past 370 runs.