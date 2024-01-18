Alzarri Joseph completes 200 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats

Alzarri Joseph completes 200 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi

Joseph has raced to 86 Test wickets.

Star West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has completed 200 wickets in First-Class cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his first scalp in the Test series opener against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The right-arm speed merchant took the key wicket of centurion Travis Head (119) to get the mark. He finished with 1/55 (18 overs) in Australia's first innings. Here are his stats.

200 scalps for Joseph

Joseph, who made his FC debut in December 2014, took 65 games to complete the double-century of wickets. He averages just under 29 in the longest format. While he has claimed eight fifers in the format, the tally also includes six four-wicket hauls. His best figures in the format read 7/46. The 27-year-old has also clobbered five fifties in FC cricket.

Here are his Test numbers

Joseph's Test debut came against India in August 2016. Playing his 31st match, Joseph has now raced to 86 scalps at 35.65. His lone Test fifer came against South Africa last year. Meanwhile, the pacer is featuring in his third Test against the Aussies. He has raced to six wickets against the opposition. Joseph also boasts 568 Test runs at 12.34 (50s: 2).

How has the match panned out?

Australia bowled the Windies out for 188 in the first innings with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood taking four-fers. Kirk McKenzie scored 50. In reply, the Aussies also lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 129/5. However, Head rescued them with a fine century. Usman Khawaja managed 45 runs. Debutant Shamar Joseph claimed five wickets as Australia finished at 283.