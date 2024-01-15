Kane Williamson likely to miss remainder of Pakistan T20I series

Williamson got retired hurt in the second T20I (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is unlikely to take any further part in the remainder of the five-T20I series against Pakistan. He got retired hurt after "experiencing tightness" in his right hamstring while batting in the second T20I in Hamilton on Sunday. Williamson did not return to the field due to precautionary measures. The batter made 26 off 15 balls in the game.

Here is what Stead said

With the home Test series against South Africa getting underway on February 4, NZ's head coach Gary Stead indicated Williamson might not take any further part in the Pakistan series. "With the test matches so close as well and in the big scheme of things (they are) a higher priority I think we'll try and make sure he's right for that," Stead said.

Williamson's tryst with injuries

Fitness issues have troubled Williamson in the past year. He ruptured his ACL in the opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in March and recovered just in time for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India in October-November. He then broke his thumb during the match against Bangladesh and missed four more WC games before returning.

Withdrawn from Bangladesh series

Notably, he was initially named in New Zealand's squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh last month before being withdrawn on 'medical advice'. Meanwhile, he was already set to miss the third T20I against Pakistan due to workload management. However, he is now unlikely to take any further part in this series.

NZ are 2-0 up in the series

The Kiwis are 2-0 up in the series. Williamson was instrumental to their 46-run triumph in the opener as he scored a 42-ball 57. While Tim Seifert is expected to replace Williamson in the batting line-up, Tim Southee would overtake the captaincy duties if Mitchell Santner continues to be unavailable due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, it has been a high-scoring series so far.