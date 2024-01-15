IPL 2024: Decoding most expensive signings in RCB's history

By Gaurav Tripathi

Jamieson is RCB's most expensive buy to date (Source: X/@ICC)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to end their trophy drought in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). They focused mainly on pacers in the auction as they broke the bank for Alzarri Joseph, spending Rs. 11.50 crore. Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore) and Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore) were their other key buys. Here are RCB's five most expensive buys in IPL history.

The Chris Morris buy

RCB went all out after all-rounder Chris Morris in the 2020 IPL auction. They bought the South African all-rounder for Rs. 10 crore after beating the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Morris was impressive that season as RCB qualified for the playoffs. The Proteas star, however, was surprisingly released ahead of the 2021 event.

Joseph was RCB's key buy in 2024 auction

RCB bought West Indies's Joseph for a staggering sum of Rs. 11.50 crore in the 2024 auction. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Delhi Capitals (DC) also went after him. Joseph can set the speed gun on fire and his ability to nail yorkers makes him an even greater asset. He holds the best bowling figures in IPL history (6/12).

Yuvraj Singh bagged big bucks in the 2014 event

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh ignited a bidding war in the 2014 auction. RCB bought him for Rs. 14 crore, making him the most expensive Indian player of that time. The franchise fought a stiff battle with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to secure Yuvraj's services. Though the all-rounder scored 376 runs in the season, he was released ahead of the 2015 auction.

When RCB broke the bank for Glenn Maxwell

RCB were among the most active teams in the 2021 auction as they made several notable buys. They shelled out Rs. 14.25 crore to secure Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's services. Notably, RCB had to beat RR, KKR, and DC to buy the dasher. Meanwhile, Maxwell has been brilliant in RCB colors as he continues to be a vital part of the team.

Kyle Jamieson remains RCB's most expensive

Kyle Jamieson, a tall and lanky pacer from New Zealand, is RCB's most expensive buy to date as the franchise spent Rs. 15 crore on him in the 2021 auction. RCB fought with DC and PBKS to get Jamieson in the camp. Meanwhile, the young pacer could not live up to the expectations and was released before the 2022 season.