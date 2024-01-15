List of milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish in England Tests



By Gaurav Tripathi

Kohli is closing in on 9,000 Test runs (Source: X/@ICC)

India are gearing up to host England in a five-Test series, starting on January 25. Batting talisman Virat Kohli will be critical to India's success as he owns a stellar Test record. Kohli enjoyed a dream run in ODIs last year and would like to carry forward his form in Tests as well. Here is the list of milestones Kohli can accomplish against England.

9,000 runs loading for Kohli

Kohli can become just the fourth Indian to accomplish 9,000 Test runs. He is 152 runs short of the milestone. The 35-year-old would join greats like Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,288), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). Having played 113 Tests, the right-handed batter averages 49.15 in the format. He has hammered 29 tons and 30 fifties. The tally includes seven double-tons.

2,000 runs against England

Kohli (1,991) can become the third Indian to accomplish 2,000 runs against England. He wound join Gavaskar (2,483) and Tendulkar (2,535). He averages 51.73 against the Brits. Joe Root (2,526) and Alastair Cook (2,431) are the only other batters with over 2,000 runs in India-England Tests. Meanwhile, Australia (2,042) are currently the only side against which Kohli owns 2,000 or more Test runs.

1,000 boundaries in Tests

Kohli has smashed 991 boundaries in Tests. He can become the sixth Indian to complete 1,000 boundaries in whites. Meanwhile, the veteran can also accomplish 500 Test boundaries in Asia. He is eight hits away from this feat. The star batter would become the eighth Indian to get this mark. Only Cheteshwar Pujara (539) owns more Test boundaries in Asia among active Indian players.

4,000 international runs against England

Kohli has smoked 3,970 runs against England across all three international formats. He needs just 30 runs to become the first Indian to accomplish 4,000 international runs against the Brits. Among Indian players, only Tendulkar (3,990) owns more international runs against the Three Lions. Meanwhile, Kohli would become the sixth player to get this milestone against England.

Kohli can surpass Gavaskar in this regard

Meanwhile, Kohli's currently owns 1,015 Test runs against England at home. Only Gundappa Viswanath (1,022) and Gavaskar (1,331) boast more runs in this regard among Indians. The batter needs 317 runs to displace Gavaskar at the top. As five matches are slated to be played in this series, this milestone is well within Kohli's reach.