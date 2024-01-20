James Anderson can accomplish these milestones in India Test series

By Gaurav Tripathi

England are gearing up to tour India for a five-Test series, starting on January 25. Veteran pacer James Anderson, who will probably be on his last tour to India, has a massive challenge in front of him as tracks in Asia are not known to assist pace-bowling much. Meanwhile, here is the list of records Anderson can accomplish during the Test series.

700 Test wickets loading for Anderson

Anderson is just 10 short of becoming the first pacer to complete 700 Test wickets. Overall, he can become the third bowler to get the milestone after Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708). It will be an incredible feat for Anderson as no other pacer has even 600 scalps. The 41-year-old averages 26.42 in the format.

150 scalps against India

With 139 scalps at 24.89, Anderson is the highest wicket-taker against India (Tests). He can become the first bowler to complete 150 Test wickets against the nation. Warne (195 versus England), Glenn McGrath (157 versus England), Stuart Broad (153 versus Australia), Curtly Ambrose (164 versus England), and Dennis Lillee (167 versus England) are currently the only bowlers with 150-plus Test scalps against a team.

100 Test scalps in Asia

Anderson currently owns 82 Test scalps in Asia at 26.78. Among non-Asian fast bowlers, only South Africa's Dale Steyn (92) currently owns more Test wickets in the continent. While Anderson requires 11 wickets to surpass Steyn, he is 18 short of becoming the first visiting fast bowler to complete 100 Test scalps in Asia. The England paceman has two fifers in Asia.

Anderson set to script history

Anderson needs just a solitary scalp to become the highest wicket-taker against India in international cricket. He currently shares the top spot with Muralidaran as both bowlers boast 179 scalps in this regard. Anderson can also become the first bowler to complete 200 international wickets against the Indian team. However, taking 21 scalps in the series would be a tough job.

250 scalps in away Tests

Meanwhile, Anderson needs 16 scalps to become the fourth pacer to complete 250 wickets in away Tests. He would join West Indies's Courtney Walsh (290), Australia's Glenn McGrath (260), and Pakistan's Wasim Akram (255). However, the Englisman's bowling average of 30.54 in away Tests is the worst among the aforementioned players.