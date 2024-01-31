Ollie Pope became the 10th player to record a 150+ score in the second innings against India in India (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC Test Rankings: England's Ollie Pope rises to career-best position

By Rajdeep Saha 02:43 pm Jan 31, 202402:43 pm

What's the story England's Ollie Pope, who smashed a sparkling 196 in the second innings versus India in Hyderabad, has risen to a career-best 15th spot in the ICC Test Rankings. Pope made the difference as England thumped India by 28 runs, despite the hosts claiming a 190-run lead. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kane Williamson remains atop as the No. 1 ranked Test batter in the world.

Next Article

Pope

Pope slammed 196 versus India

Pope came to the crease in England's second innings (45/1) before he strung several important stands in crucial moments. His 196 came from 278 balls (21 fours). Notably, Pope slammed the highest score by an Englishman in the second innings of a Test in India. Overall, he became the 10th player to record a 150+ score in the second innings against India in India.

Information

Pope owns 2,333 runs in Tests

Pope scored 1 and 196 in Hyderabad. He owns 2,333 runs at an average of 36.45. Pope has hammered 5 tons and 11 fifties. Overall, he owns 6,600 runs in First-Class cricket at 51.16.

Rankings

Williamson leads the show; Babar and Khawaja rise

Williamson leads the show for batters with 864 rating points. He stays ahead of Joe Root, who has 832 rating points. Steve Smith, who scored a half-century in the second encounter versus West Indies, is third. Daryl Mitchell is next, gaining one spot. Babar Azam rose five places to be fifth. Usman Khawaja rose two places (7th) whereas Marnus Labuschagne dropped six berths (10th).

Bowling

What about the bowlers?

In the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin remains atop with a tally of 853 rating points. Pat Cummins has dropped to third with Kagiso Rabada occupying second second place. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has moved to fourth (825 rating points). West Indies's Kemar Roach has risen to 17th as Alzarri Joseph gained four spots to be placed 33rd.

Do you know?

Root rises in ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders

Root managed five wickets against India with his spin bowling. He has risen to a new career-high rating on the list for ICC Test Rankings for All-rounders. He jumped once place to fourth behind Ravindra Jadeja.